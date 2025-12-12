Nigeria: Wike Is Still My Friend, Says Turaki

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tanimu Turaki, has said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister Nyesom Wike is still his friend regardless of the fact that he and his loyalists have been expelled from the party.

Turaki, in an interview on the Nigeria Right Now Show hosted by Dickson Iregbu, said he does not deny his friends.

The PDP chairman also said the party has set up a legal team to reclaim the 16 state assembly seats in Rivers State.

He added that as much as the Rivers and Osun governors have an inalienable right to defect from PDP, they should have considered the moral implications, adding that those they are going to meet in the new party would be mindful of their character.

Commenting on the activities of the Wike-led camp, Turaki said, "For me, I honestly don't like speaking about personalities. But the situation that we have found ourselves in now and relative to the question is such that I would have to take exceptions to that. Now, my friend and very good friend Barr Nyesom Wike.... He is my friend. I don't deny my friends. He has been my colleague, he has been a very good friend but he is no longer a member of the PDP."

He added that their expulsion from the party can only be overturned by God, adding that the highest organ of the party, national convention, took the decision to expel them from the party.

He said it's unfortunate that the expelled persons choose to hallucinate and deceive others over their expulsion.

You can't break the rules of the union and you continue to say you must be a member. Things are not done that way in a decent society. And PDP is a decent organisation," he said.

On the defection of Rivers and Osun State governors, he said they have the inalienable right to leave the party but that there should be moral considerations.

He said the PDP has done so much for them, adding that leaving the party with ignominy and impunity and that the people they are going to meet will be mindful of the character.

He however said the exit of governors won't affect the party, adding that it draws its strength from the people.

Reacting specifically to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, the PDP chairman said the APC instigated the crisis in the state, using an APC serving minister to create problems for PDP.

He however expressed regret that the governor eventually ran to the same party that caused the crisis.

Noting that the party will reclaim the legislative seats in Rivers, Turaki, "We have raised a legal team to challenge the seat of the 16 members who defected last week in Rivers State."

The party chairman admitted that the party made mistakes in the past and said, "We have learnt our lessons. We have made mistakes. I have said this right from the Ibadan convention. This is a new sheriff in town. We will take the party back to the people."

He said the party has gone to court to seek the reopening of the party's sealed national secretariat.

The party chairman, who recounted the events that led to sealing of the secretariat, said he expected the police to have done better.

Reacting to speculations of former President Goodluck Jonathan and former presidential candidate Peter Obi's return to get the PDP presidential ticket in 2027, Turaki maintained that the people will decide.

He however said he has been in touch with Jonathan and Obi, adding that the party has an array of qualified aspirants who can do the job.