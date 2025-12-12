Nigeria: Build Consensus Before Demanding New Oyo State - Olubadan Tells Advocates

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has urged campaigners advocating the creation of a New Oyo State, with Oyo as its proposed capital, to put their house in order if they hope to realise their ambition.

Receiving the Committee on the Creation of Ibadan and New Oyo State at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, yesterday, Oba Ladoja noted that while the creation of an Ibadan State might be more straightforward, disagreements over the name or potential capital of the proposed New Oyo State could become a stumbling block.

He said, "Iseyin is interested in becoming a state capital. Agunrege is interested. Oyo is interested. Ogbomoso is not talking."

"All these towns, including virgin lands, are qualified to become state capitals."

"If truth must be told, you need to build consensus. You need compromise."

Addressing the delegation led by Engr Francis Adedayo and Prof Saheed Malik, the Olubadan stressed that Oke-Ogun has ten local government areas while Ogbomoso has four, asking, "How much of Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso representation do we have here? You cannot wish them away."

In his remarks, Dr Ojelabi Morakinyo from Ibarapa said there was no dispute between Ibadan and Ibarapa, adding that both zones "have come a long way".

The meeting was attended by the Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, and the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Barrister Sulaiman Ajewole.