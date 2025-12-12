Liberia: LNBA President Sounds Human Rights Alarm - 'Justice Is the Oxygen of Human Dignity'

Monrovia — Liberia on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, joined nations around the world in commemorating International Human Rights Day. The one-day event, held at the Monrovia City Hall under the theme "Human Rights are our Everyday Essentials: The Gateway to Democracy," featured a stirring keynote address from the Orator, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, National President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA).

Human Rights as a Daily Necessity, Not a Formal Phrase

Delivering the oration, Cllr. Varmah reminded the nation that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- adopted in 1948 -- was not just a historic proclamation but a moral compass for every generation. "Human rights are not ceremonial concepts reserved for conferences or courtrooms. They are the oxygen of human dignity -- guiding institutions, shaping nations, and sustaining communities," he emphasized.

He added that Liberia's observance is not symbolic but deeply moral and urgent: "For us in Liberia, this observance is far from ceremonial. It is deeply historical, profoundly moral, and undeniably urgent."

A Troubled Global and National Landscape

The Orator reflected on worldwide instability -- from conflict to deepening political polarization -- and reminded Liberians that the national landscape remains equally tense. He highlighted ongoing inequalities, weak institutions, and the unfinished business of addressing past atrocities.

"Today is an opportunity for us to stand before the mirror of our Constitution, our laws, our conscience, and our collective history," he said.

The Role of Lawyers and Institutions

Cllr. Varmah stressed that the justice sector bears a special duty in safeguarding rights. "Human rights do not protect themselves. Justice does not occur by accident. Democracy does not survive by autopilot," he declared.

He outlined the LNBA's continued efforts in legal education, inclusive representation, anti-corruption advocacy, and engagement with justice institutions.

Human Rights as Practical, Everyday Necessities

The Orator explained that human rights are not abstract ideals but daily essentials. "Human rights are as essential as clean air and safe water," he said. "They show up in classrooms, workplaces, marketplaces, and in every encounter with the justice system."

Transitional Justice: A Call for National Moral Clarity

Speaking boldly on Liberia's unresolved wartime atrocities, Cllr. Varmah insisted that accountability is a moral obligation. "The call for accountability is not revenge. It is national moral clarity -- a message that impunity is not a Liberian inheritance."

He warned that ignoring old injustices creates fertile ground for new abuses.

Equal Access to Justice Still a Major Challenge

He pointed out that Liberia's justice system remains out of reach for many citizens due to poverty, structural weaknesses, and delays. "When a citizen cannot defend themselves because they cannot afford a lawyer, human rights lose their meaning," he noted.

He called for expanding public defense, strengthening legal aid, and reforming judicial procedures.

A Vision for a Just, Safe, and Fair Liberia

Cllr. Varmah outlined an ambitious vision for a Liberia where institutions are strong, where women and children live free from fear, and where justice is not selective. "Human rights are a shared responsibility. When we protect others, we ultimately protect ourselves," he emphasized.

A National Call to Action

He challenged every sector -- government, judiciary, legislature, civil society, media, international partners, and ordinary citizens -- to recommit to defending the rule of law. "History will judge us not by the cases we argued, but by the injustices we challenged," he reminded his colleagues.

Closing Message: Human Rights Must Be Defended Daily

In concluding the one-day Human Rights Day event, the Orator reaffirmed that defending dignity is a continuous duty. "Human rights are not a gift from the powerful. They are the birthright of every human being. Our responsibility is to defend them -- every day, in every case, for every person."