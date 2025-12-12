Liberia: Stand Puts Damage of Arson On Head Office At U.S.$40k

MONROVIA — STAND has placed the damage from what it believes was a deliberate arson attack at USD 40,000, a strike the group says is meant to destabilize its December 17 protest and intimidate its leadership. The fire, which gutted the movement's headquarters in Monrovia, has deepened political tensions and prompted fresh warnings of escalating threats against senior officials and their families.

According to STAND's Emergency Assessment Team, the blaze destroyed nearly all of the group's operational equipment, including computers, printers, air conditioners, a 10kVA generator, office furniture, stationery, protest funds and 1,200 mobilization T-shirts. The team placed the verified loss at USD 37,920, saying the damage amounts to a direct attempt to cripple the movement's logistics ahead of the protest, which is themed around a call for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to "lead or leave."

"The nature and timing of this incident leave no doubt that this was a politically motivated effort to cripple the protest machinery," a STAND statement read.

Leaders Say Threats Increasing

STAND says the impact of the arson goes far beyond material losses. Senior officials report a surge in threats targeting their lives, properties and families, both in Liberia and abroad. The group describes the pattern as an orchestrated effort designed to intimidate protest organizers and silence political dissent.

Those reportedly targeted include National Protest Director Titus B. Pakalah, Chief Spokesperson Isaac Jackson, Secretariat Head George S. Tengbeh, Logistics and Operations Manager Rev. Festus RB Logan and International Media and Publicity Head Togar Alexander Bealded. STAND says at least 15 additional officers overseeing logistics, cyber operations, mobilization, youth engagement, women's affairs and diaspora coordination have also reported intimidation.

Mulbah K. Morlu, Jr., STAND's chairman and the principal organizer of the December 17 protest, condemned the attack as "a direct assault on democracy and the will of the Liberian people."

"We will not be intimidated," Morlu said. "No fire, no threat, and no abuse of power will suppress the December 17 voice of the Liberian masses. Liberia belongs to its people, not to those who believe power means persecution."

Part of a Pattern, STAND Claims

The movement says the arson fits a "disturbing trend" of political pressure under the Boakai administration. It cited several earlier incidents, including the fatal shooting of a young man allegedly "under the command of Inspector General Gregory Coleman," and the Capitol Hill standoff where STAND says its formal complaint received no response from authorities.

"These incidents reflect a justice system compromised by selective enforcement and a government increasingly reliant on coercion," the group stated.

STAND also repeated its claim that the administration paid the Liberia Council of Churches USD 25,000 to issue a politically influenced statement--an allegation the Council has not publicly addressed. The movement says actions and silence of this nature erode public trust and signal that state institutions may be under political influence.

Government officials have not issued a statement addressing the arson, STAND's allegations, or the threats reported by its leadership.

Emergency Meeting and Protest Planning

In response to the attack, STAND convened a National Emergency Meeting to reassess its security posture and recalibrate mobilization strategies for the December 17 protest. Despite the loss of materials and increased threats, the group says the demonstration will proceed as planned across Liberia.

"The arson has strengthened, not weakened, our resolve," the organization said.

Silence From Prominent Political Figures

Morlu criticized several leading opposition figures for what he described as "concerning silence" amid the rise in political intimidation. He named Alexander B. Cummings, Benoni Urey, former President George Weah and Musa Bility, urging them to speak out at what he called "a defining moment in Liberia's democratic struggle."

Appeal for International Monitoring

STAND has issued an urgent appeal to ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, the U.S. Government, the European Union, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to closely monitor Liberia's political environment in the days leading up to the protest.

The group warns that Liberia is "on the brink of political escalation," citing the arson attack, the threats to its leadership and what it describes as deteriorating protections for political actors.

"With nearly USD 40,000 lost to arson and lives now under threat, Liberia requires immediate and serious international attention," Morlu said. "The coming days will determine whether we move toward accountability and peace or slide deeper into intimidation and instability."