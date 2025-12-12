Liberia: Ex-District #12 Candidate Calls for Probe Into Alleged Unlawful Killings in Stephen a. Tolbert Estate

Monrovia — Former Montserrado County District #12 Representative candidate Prince D. Kreplah has formally written Justice Minister Oswald Tweh, urging the government to launch an independent and impartial investigation into the alleged deaths of nearly a dozen young people in the Stephen A. Tolbert Estate community.

The reported incident followed a joint operation by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Speaking to FrontPage Africa on December 1, 2025, Mr. Kreplah--who also resides in the affected community--alleged that the operation was led by LNP Chief Superintendent Toby Edwin Swen. He said the raid targeted an area known locally as "Portray," near the Gardnersville Special Project School.

According to eyewitness accounts shared with Kreplah, live rounds were allegedly fired during the operation. About 15 individuals reportedly fled toward the Mesurado River, where several fell in. At least six people are believed to have drowned, including a mentally ill man identified only as "BK."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kreplah described the reported events as clear violations of basic legal and human rights principles.

"Under Liberian law and international human rights standards, individuals suspected of any offense--including drug-related activities--are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," he said.

He added: "Law enforcement agencies must conduct operations in ways that preserve life and prevent unlawful or avoidable deaths."

Kreplah expressed concern over the government's silence, noting that more than a week has passed without any statement from either the LDEA or LNP explaining the purpose of the operation, the number of casualties, or the circumstances that led to the alleged drownings.

He warned that the absence of communication could carry serious implications.

"Such silence may raise doubts about accountability and could negatively affect Liberia's human rights reputation internationally," he stated.

While acknowledging the importance of security operations aimed at combating drugs and crime, Kreplah stressed that authorities must operate strictly within the law. He cautioned that Liberia risks being accused of extrajudicial conduct if the matter is not urgently addressed.

Kreplah further warned that he would seek international intervention if domestic authorities fail to act.

"If the government does not provide serious redress, we may be compelled to escalate the matter to various institutions of the United States Government, including the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Congress Subcommittee on Human Rights or the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, and the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reaffirming his role as a key stakeholder of Montserrado District #12, Kreplah emphasized that the alleged deaths must be fully investigated through a credible and transparent process.

Attempts by FrontPage Africa to obtain a response from the Ministry of Justice, the LDEA, or the Liberia National Police were unsuccessful, as repeated calls to both institutions went unanswered.