Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Peace Corps Commandant, Finance Director for Alleged Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned the commandant of private paramilitary-styled Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akon, and the organisation's finance director, Omolola Ahmed, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, over alleged criminal misappropriation of N60 million.

They were arraigned before trial judge Husseini Baba-Yusuf on two counts of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of public funds.

The charges accused them of conspiring in 2024 to dishonestly convert N46 million out of the N60 million meant for the execution of a contract for the supply of badges.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

Following their plea, prosecution counsel Khalid Sanusi requested a date for the commencement of trial.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter to February 25, 2026.

But before adjourning the matter, he granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N5 million each, with one surety apiece in like sum. The sureties, the court ruled, must be of reputable character and resident within Abuja.

About Peace Corps of Nigeria

The Peace Corps of Nigeria, founded by Mr Akoh in 1998, rose to national prominence during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was founded as a national youth organisation with focus on youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and national development through volunteerism and paramilitary-style training.

The organisation, which aimed to combat youth unemployment and insecurity, has struggled in recent years to transit into a fully government owned and funded body, an effort that once received bicameral support of the National Assembly, which ended up passing a bill for its establishment.

But the proposed law failed to see the light of the day because then-President Buhari withheld assent to it.

Its fast-rising recognition at the time evoked rivalry from the Nigerian police, which blocked access to the organisation's office for months in Abuja, obtained court order to seize its assets and block more than a score of its bank accounts.

The police, which later obtained the support of the Attorney-General of the Federation's office ended up charging Mr Akoh with money laundering, fraud involving funds allegedly received from enrollees and illegal running of a quasi-military body. But the case later fizzled out without resolution.