Ghana: Ga Mantse Unveils Master Plan to Transform Agbogbloshie Market

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has handed over a redevelopment master plan for the modernization of Agbogbloshie Market, which will accommodate more than 100,000 modern trading stalls, to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ms. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo.

The presentation of the proposed plan sets the stage for what could become one of Accra's most transformative urban renewal projects, offering a long-term solution to the persistent challenges of congestion, indiscriminate street trading, and poor sanitation.

The redevelopment is expected to reorganize commercial activity, free up major road corridors, enhance public safety, and improve the aesthetic outlook of Accra, while providing thousands of traders with secure, dignified, and well-structured trading spaces.

The Ga Mantse made the presentation during the Minister's working visit to the Ga Traditional Council in Accra, where he explained that the plan was developed following independent visibility studies commissioned by the Ga State.

He said the initiative was inspired by successful market redevelopments such as Kejetia and Asafo in Kumasi, noting that Accra deserved equally modern, sustainable, and safe trading spaces.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II revealed that the Ga State had already secured an investor, assembled a team of architects and consultants, and conducted a comprehensive tour of Agbogbloshie and its adjoining areas to understand the needs of traders and develop a plan fit for purpose.

"We engaged consultants, conducted our own assessments, and put together a realistic plan. Presenting it today creates awareness and opens the door for us to work as a team to address street hawking," he stated.

The Ga Mantse emphasized the need for development planning that reflects the aspirations of residents rather than top-down directives. He urged authorities to involve communities in decision-making and called for intensified sanitation education in Agbogbloshie, Abossey Okai, and Circle.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also lamented the persistent theft of streetlight cables, which hampers safety in several communities. He further expressed concern about ongoing chieftaincy disputes within the Ga State, noting that unresolved conflicts undermine cohesion and development.

Ms. Ocloo, receiving the plan on behalf of the government, commended the Ga Mantse for the initiative, describing it as timely and aligned with the region's broader goal of restoring order and enhancing urban mobility.

She announced that the master plan would be submitted to land use and spatial planning authorities for technical review and integration into redevelopment strategies for Agbogbloshie.

The Minister said the government remained committed to providing traders with adequate and regulated market spaces to reduce roadside trading, free up pavements, and improve vehicular and pedestrian movement. She stressed that the redevelopment of Agbogbloshie would form part of a long-term plan to reorganize trading activities and improve the city's aesthetic outlook.