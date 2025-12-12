Ghana: FMC Commends CCG, Supports Dialogue On Muslim Students' Rights

The Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC) has commended the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) for advocating an out-of-court resolution in the case brought by Mr. Shafic Osman concerning the fundamental religious rights of Muslim students in schools.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by its General Secretary, Hajj Muhammad Amir Kpakpo Addo, the FMC expressed full support for this constructive approach. The council encouraged all parties involved to engage in dialogue and reconciliation in the spirit of peace and national unity.

The FMC emphasized that an amicable resolution would not only preserve the dignity of both Muslim and Christian communities but also strengthen the longstanding interfaith harmony that Ghana enjoys. "As people of faith, we believe peaceful resolution through dialogue is crucial. We urge all stakeholders to prioritize the common good, avoid actions that may inflame tensions, and collaborate towards a just and peaceful resolution," the statement said.

Furthermore, the FMC highlighted that an out-of-court settlement could foster unity and reinforce Ghana's peace and harmony. The organization reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate mediatory efforts and promote understanding among communities to ensure that interfaith relations remain strong and mutually respectful.

