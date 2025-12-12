Nigeria: Road Safety Unveils Safe Wheel Magazine Campaign

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has unveiled the "Safe Wheel Nigeria Magazine" aimed at engaging and raising awareness on road safety across the country.

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Thursday, Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, said it was conceived as a strategic instrument to broaden our sensitisation and public enlightenment campaigns across communities, motor parks, institutions, industries, government agencies, and the general public.

He stated that: "As you are aware, mobility is a significant factor for economic sustenance in any nation. Therefore, the safety of every journey must reflect our collective aspiration for national development. Safe Wheel Nigeria Magazine stands at the centre of that renewed hope, bringing knowledge, innovation, and responsible road culture directly to the people.

"Since the beginning of this administration, our commitment has been to modernise road safety management, strengthen operational efficiency and restore public trust in the Corps. Today, I am proud to note the significant progress we have recorded. We have deepened reforms in the national driver's licence process by introducing contactless biometric capture. This process represents an important breakthrough that aligns Nigeria with global best practices, while enhancing transparency and convenience for driver's license applicants nationwide. We have also expanded our digital ecosystem for vehicle registration, including the development of special number plates for CNG and electric vehicles in support of the nation's transition agenda for clean energy.

"Operationally, we have enhanced our intelligence-driven patrol architecture, strengthened logistics deployment, and intensified staff training to meet contemporary road safety challenges. Most recently, our efforts in public health were demonstrated through a free medical outreach program for commercial drivers at the Babanagode Motor Park. Beyond operations, our sports teams have achieved considerable success. The Safety Shooters and Safety Babes were crowned as undisputed champions of the 2025 Ardova Handball Premier League. This reflects our holistic investment in personnel welfare, morale and national representation."

Speaking on the end of the year programme, the FRSC boss said, "As part of our end of year enforcement and nationwide safety strategy, I have directed the commencement of the 2025 Operation Zero Exercise with effect from 15 December 2025. This exercise is designed to enhance visibility, expand patrol coverage, prompt rescue response, and ensure strict enforcement of traffic regulations during the festive season. The objective of the exercise is to translate our operational intensity into safer road transportation for all Nigerians at this peak period."

Also speaking, the Corps' public education officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the unveiling of the magazine stands on a solid foundation of visionary leadership, dedication, and unwavering support.

He noted that "Safe Wheel Nigeria Magazine is driven by a compelling mandate: to educate, inspire, and empower Nigerians toward responsible driving and safer road use. Through incisive features, expert analyses, investigative reports, and human-centred stories, the magazine will illuminate the FRSC's initiatives, highlight innovation, document community impact, and provide practical guidance for road users nationwide.

"Within its pages, readers will encounter exclusive interviews with key national leaders, thought-provoking analyses on mobility and safety, success stories from transformative road safety interventions, and insights on technology, logistics, women and youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and more."