Nigeria: Anti-Graft Agency Quizzes Ex-Anambra Governor

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige.

The anti-graft agency has yet to reveal the reason for the arrest of the immediate past minister of labour and employment. LEADERSHIP however learnt that Ngige is currently in the custody of the commission undergoing investigation.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by his former media aide, Fred Chukwulobe.

Chukwulobe dispelled the rumours circulating online that Ngige had been kidnapped.

Part of his statement read that, "Former governor of Anambra State and immediate past minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is with the EFCC. More details later."

Ngige was also in the news recently after his convoy was attacked by armed men in Anambra State. He was not present in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

Recall that in September 2024, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) quizzed Ngige over alleged wrongdoing.

Ngige was accused of malpractices in the award of contracts at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The fund is supervised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, which Ngige headed for eight years.

The NSITF has been plagued by numerous allegations of corruption over the years.

Also, in January 2023, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Adebayo Aderibigbe, a former general manager and head of legal services at the NSITF, over allegations of fraud. Aderibigbe was accused of obtaining the sum of N60,400,000 by false pretence.