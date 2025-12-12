Nigeria: Tor Tiv to Confer Title On Yilwatda, Wife

The chairman of Benue Traditional Council and Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, will confer the Tiv traditional chieftaincy title of ZEGEBAR-U-TIV on the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and his wife, Dr Martina.

A statement by the special adviser to the APC national chairman on Media and Communication Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, said the conferment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the J.S. Tarka Stadium, Gboko, Benue state.

According to the statement, the chieftaincy title is in recognition of the couple's outstanding contributions to national unity, social harmony and community development.

"For the people of Plateau and Benue States, this title symbolizes more than a cultural recognition, it represents a deep and enduring bond between two brotherly communities linked by shared values, mutual respect, and a longstanding history of sociocultural interaction.

"Prof. Nentawe's warm relationship with the Tiv nation, coupled with his reputation as a bridge-builder, reform advocate, and promoter of peaceful coexistence, has endeared him to many across the Middle Belt.

"Dr Martina Nentawe Yilwatda, equally admired for her impactful work in education, gender empowerment, and public health initiatives, is also being honoured for her devotion to humanitarian causes and her steadfast support to families and vulnerable groups.

"The Yilwatda family, along with friends, political associates, traditional leaders, and well-wishers from across Nigeria and beyond, are warmly invited to join in celebrating this remarkable milestone. The event promises to be a colourful and dignified display of Tiv culture, unity, and appreciation for leadership that inspires," the statement reads.