Nigeria: Arewa Youths Hail Tinubu for Appointing AVM Adamu

The Arewa Youth Assembly has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu (retd.) as Chairman of the Military Pensions Board, describing the choice as timely and deserving.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Assembly's President, Ambassador Danbature Abdu, said the appointment reflected recognition of Adamu's "enterprising spirit, professional competence and sustained hard work."

He said the group was "truly proud and grateful" to the President for what it called a thoughtful and strategic decision.

Abdu noted that the retired senior officer's years of service in a critical arm of the Armed Forces placed him in a unique position to understand the plight of military pensioners.

According to him, Adamu's experience, discipline and capacity align with the objectives of the President's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed confidence that the new chairman would deploy his expertise to "reposition and strengthen" the Military Pensions Board, thereby improving efficiency and delivering better service.

The group added that it expected him to "reshape and uplift" the Board in the interest of pensioners nationwide.