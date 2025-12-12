Nigeria: Arewa Youths Hail Tinubu for Appointing AVM Adamu

12 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Fatima Mohammed

The Arewa Youth Assembly has applauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu (retd.) as Chairman of the Military Pensions Board, describing the choice as timely and deserving.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Assembly's President, Ambassador Danbature Abdu, said the appointment reflected recognition of Adamu's "enterprising spirit, professional competence and sustained hard work."

He said the group was "truly proud and grateful" to the President for what it called a thoughtful and strategic decision.

Abdu noted that the retired senior officer's years of service in a critical arm of the Armed Forces placed him in a unique position to understand the plight of military pensioners.

According to him, Adamu's experience, discipline and capacity align with the objectives of the President's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He expressed confidence that the new chairman would deploy his expertise to "reposition and strengthen" the Military Pensions Board, thereby improving efficiency and delivering better service.

The group added that it expected him to "reshape and uplift" the Board in the interest of pensioners nationwide.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.