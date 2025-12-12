Nigeria: Katsina Man Kills Nursing Mother, 10-Month-Old Baby Over Paternity Dispute - Police

12 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ogalah Dunamis

According to the police, the suspect lured the victims to the outskirts of Sheme village, where they were murdered, burnt, and dumped inside a nearby well.

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Sahabi Rabi'u, for the gruesome murder of a nursing mother and her 10-month-old baby in Sheme village, Faskari Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, said in a statement on Thursday that Mr Rabi'u confessed to killing the 30-year-old woman and her child after allegedly conspiring with another man, now on the run.

Investigations by the police further indicated that the killing stemmed from a paternity dispute between the suspects and the victim.

"The bodies of the victims have been recovered, and the suspect is currently in custody," the statement read. "Efforts are ongoing to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspect."

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Bello Shehu, condemned the killing, describing it as "barbaric and inhumane". He assured residents that the command would "leave no stone unturned" in ensuring justice is served.

The police appealed to the public to provide information that could assist in tracking the second suspect, giving assurances that such information would be treated confidentially.

The investigation is ongoing, the command said.

