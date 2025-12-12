Liberia: 'Liberians Deserve Full Truth About $176m U.S. Health Deal'

The governments newly announced US$176 million health sector agreement with the United States has sparked a nationwide debate over transparency, data sovereignty, and long-term national obligations. While the MoU promises transformative investments in health systems strengthening, it has also raised questions about digital surveillance, the governance of medical data, and the extent of Liberia's financial commitments.

Leading the call for clarity is Nimba County District #9 Representative Taa Wongbe, who says the deal is potentially historic but must be fully disclosed to avoid undermining Liberia's sovereignty.

"We warmly welcome the US$176 million MOU," he said in a statement on his social media page on Thursday. "But partnership does not replace responsibility. Liberians deserve to know exactly what's in this agreement."

The MoU commits the United States to provide up to $125 million, while Liberia is obligated to co-finance nearly $51 million -- a significant domestic contribution at a time of economic constraints.

Why the MoU Matters -- And Why Liberians Are Concerned

The draft agreement includes ambitious reforms in digital health systems, electronic medical records, disease surveillance, laboratory modernization and pharmaceutical regulation. Others are supplying chain digitization, and workforce expansion.

These are widely considered global best practices in post-pandemic health security. But they also involve the sensitive issue of who controls Liberia's health data--from patient records to viral samples.

Liberia currently has no comprehensive national data protection law, a vulnerability Rep. Wongbe says makes transparency indispensable.

"When an agreement involves electronic medical records, national surveillance systems, or outbreak data, we must be extremely careful," he warned. "Health data is not just numbers; it is national security, privacy, and dignity."

To avoid potential risks, Wongbe outlined three demands, including full publication of the entire MoU, including annexes and data-sharing clauses, temporary pause on executing sensitive data or audit provisions, and a comprehensive national framework for health data protection.

"Partnership must never mean blind acceptance," he warned.

Why the MoU is Becoming Politically Sensitive

The Liberia-U.S. debate comes amid similar scrutiny across Africa and beyond, as nations grapple with the geopolitics of health data and donor-driven digitalization.

Kenya, as it stands, is a direct warning sign. Rep. Wongbe referenced Kenya, where a High Court recently suspended a $1.6 billion U.S.-Kenya health partnership over data privacy concerns, constitutional oversight issues, and questions of national sovereignty.

The Kenyan case is now seen as a continental precedent--highlighting the growing unease around foreign access to national health systems.

Expert institutions are also raising red flags. Prominent global bodies have also issued caution regarding U.S. "America First" bilateral health frameworks. These include Africa CDC, Chatham House, Public Citizen, Georgetown University's O'Neill Institute, Center for Global Development, and Council on Foreign Relations (Think Global Health).

Their analyses warn of structural imbalances, unequal control over data, dependency on foreign digital platforms, and weak safeguards in low-income countries.

These are the same areas Liberia must address before moving forward, Wongbe hinted.

"This Debate Requires Facts, Not Fear"

Former Minister of Education George K. Werner also weighed in, offering a more technical analysis. He clarified that the viral MoU online is a 21-page draft, declassified, unsigned, and non-binding under international or domestic law.

He emphasized that such drafts are standard in global health cooperation.

"It is not a treaty. It does not override Liberia's Constitution," he wrote. "But the length and detail of the draft show this is not ceremonial. It is a roadmap for reform."

Werner noted that digital health modernization is essential but costly, with long-term obligations that could outlast the administration that signs the deal.

"Any commitments made today will be inherited by the next President," he warned.

He also highlighted the global race for health and education data, noting that pharmaceutical companies, AI-driven EdTech companies, and cloud computing giants--all rely on population-level datasets for research, modeling, and innovation.

"Health data has become one of the most valuable assets in the biomedical economy," Werner stated. "Liberia must modernize -- but with clear governance."

Other Countries' Experiences: Lessons for Liberia

Ghana, Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia signed similar U.S.-supported Global Health Security MoUs between 2021-2023. While they benefited from improved laboratories, electronic health records, and expanded surveillance capacity.

Those countries also reported high maintenance costs, heavy dependence on donor-managed digital systems, and uncertainty over long-term data control.

As noted, the U.S.-Kenya MoU faced legal challenge over privacy protections--an issue that resonates strongly with Liberia's current debate.

Nigeria and South Africa reportedly rejected or modified certain donor-provided digital-health platforms due to concerns over data hosting, ownership, and sovereignty of biological samples.

Across the continent, stakeholders have adopted a consistent stance--modernization is welcome, but the control of national health data must remain local.

Liberia is therefore seeking clarity over what is becoming a controversial deal. While many Liberians support deeper collaboration with the United States--particularly given the long history of cooperation--questions persist about on What data will be shared? Who will have access to national disease surveillance systems? Where will health data be stored? What obligations does Liberia incur beyond 2030? And How binding are the financial commitments?

Rep. Wongbe says these questions must be answered publicly. "A formal letter is being sent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs requesting the immediate public release of the full MOU," he announced.

Wongbe's stance may shape national policy for several reasons, including timing, data governance vacuum, political implication, growing citizens' skepticism, among others.

The MoU, however, arrives during a period of heightened debate about sovereignty, foreign influence, and national security, and the country lacks a national data protection law -- making public health data extremely vulnerable.

The MoU also extends to 2030, beyond the 2029 elections, binding a future administration, and after decades of donor intervention, Liberians increasingly demand transparency and national ownership.

While the U.S.-Liberia health partnership could dramatically strengthen the country's fragile health system, the debate has revealed a deeper national demand for transparency, sovereignty, and proper data governance.

"Liberia's health system must improve," Rep. Wongbe emphasized, "but not at the cost of our sovereignty. Transparency strengthens trust, and trust strengthens partnerships."

As Liberia awaits official publication of the full MoU, the national conversation continues -- not in opposition to progress, but in defense of informed, democratic decision-making.