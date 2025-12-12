Liberia: Aviation Stakeholders Convene in Liberia

The Technical Committee of the Roberts Flight Information Region (Roberts FIR) on Thursday opened a pivotal two-day meeting in Margibi County, bringing together senior aviation leaders from Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea to review the institution's 2025 activities and finalize deliberations on the proposed 2026 budget.

The gathering comes at a historic moment, as the Roberts FIR celebrates 50 years of uninterrupted airspace management across the three member states.

The high-level session forms part of broader efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and reinforce the safety and efficiency of West Africa's upper airspace. Delegates included the Director General of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), who also chairs the Technical Committee; the Director General of the Guinea Civil Aviation Authority (AGAC); and Liberia's host, Julius D. Dennis, Jr., Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA).

Secretary-General Emile Rodgers of Sierra Leone presided over the opening formalities. He introduced the Roberts FIR management team, including Deputy Secretary-General for Technical, Mr. Mato'o Gumo of Guinea; Deputy Secretary-General for Administration, Mr. Daniel Johnson of Liberia; Chief of Air Traffic Services, Mr. Philip Try; Chief Engineer, Mr. Koyama Tsuri; Senior Accountant, Mr. Ibrahim Babadjalo; Accountant, Mr. Justin Togwa; and Human Resource Manager, Mr. Aram Golifale. Representatives of the Women in Innovation Network also attended the session, with President Anita Bendukuruma and Elena Lee from the FIR's EIS section participating.

In her welcome address, Madam Musayeroh Barrie, Chairman of the Technical Committee and Director General of the SLCAA, described the Roberts FIR as a resilient and unifying regional institution. She reflected on its ability to withstand decades of civil conflict, political crises, and operational displacements.

"The Roberts FIR is a symbol of cooperation among neighboring states," Barrie said. "It has survived civil wars, relocations, and instability, yet it continues to uphold high standards of aviation safety."

She recalled that during the turbulent years of the late 1980s and 1990s, FIR staff were first relocated from Sierra Leone to Guinea and later returned to Liberia after stability was restored in 2008. She said the institution's survival and evolution over the decades demonstrate its enduring value to the region's development.

"Today, the Roberts FIR continues to improve safety while supporting the growth of West Africa's aviation sector," she added. "Our shared responsibility strengthens aviation standards and expands opportunities for trade, travel, and connectivity."

Barrie emphasized that as air travel expands in the region, the significance of the FIR also grows, positioning it as both a gateway and a symbol of regional unity.

Delivering a keynote reflection, Mr. Mamady Kaba, Director General of Guinea's Civil Aviation Authority (AGAC), said the Roberts FIR's founders in the 1970s had displayed remarkable foresight by creating a unified airspace management system that remains relevant today. He described their vision as an early model of regional cooperation long before global aviation authorities fully embraced collaborative airspace oversight.

"The founders of this institution understood the need for cooperation long before it became a global standard," Kaba noted.

Kaba warned, however, that the aviation industry is undergoing rapid transformation driven by digital technologies, demographic growth, and global economic shifts. He said the Roberts FIR must modernize if it is to remain competitive and technically aligned with international standards.

"We are at a crossroads," he cautioned. "The systems, technologies, and human resource capacities that brought us this far must now be upgraded to meet new demands."

He urged the Technical Committee to consider a forward-looking roadmap that would ensure long-term sustainability. Kaba highlighted the need for stronger government support to modernize technical systems, deeper exploration of financing options through international partnerships, accelerated plans for establishing an aviation training school that could serve as a regional center of excellence, and strategic preparation for Africa's Single Air Transport Market (SAATM), which aims to unify the continent's airspace.

"To remain competitive and aligned with global standards, we must reinvent the Roberts FIR for the next generation," he said.

In brief remarks, Hon. Julius D. Dennis, Jr., Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), welcomed the delegations and commended the strong spirit of collaboration that has guided the FIR for five decades.

"This gathering reflects our shared commitment to cooperation, professionalism, and unity," he said. "As we review the 2025 Activity Report and the Draft 2026 Budget, I look forward to productive deliberations that will strengthen the institution."

He reaffirmed Liberia's support to the continuous growth and modernization of the Roberts FIR.

Over the two-day meeting, the Technical Committee will review the 2025 Activities Report, examine departmental performance, and finalize the 2026 budget. The deliberations will also address human resource development, technical infrastructure, and modernization priorities essential for maintaining the FIR's operational efficiency.

A Technical Committee Resolution is expected to be drafted and signed by the three Director Generals upon conclusion of the meeting. The session will end with closing statements and an official group photograph.

This year's meeting carries added significance as the Roberts FIR marks its 50th anniversary--a milestone that underscores five decades of shared responsibility in managing one of West Africa's most important airspaces. Stakeholders say the anniversary offers an opportunity not only to reflect on past achievements but also to shape a bold and forward-thinking vision for the next fifty years.