Liberia: IWL Demands Halt to Legislative Expansion

Integrity Watch Liberia (IWL) is demanding an immediate suspension of the Legislature's ongoing process to create 14 additional seats in the House of Representatives, warning that the proposal is unconstitutional, economically reckless, and a threat to Liberia's already strained public finances. The organization says there is "no economic justification" for expanding the Legislature at a time when the country is struggling to fund essential government services.

In a detailed statement issued in Monrovia, the anti-corruption and public accountability watchdog sharply criticized the House of Representatives for approving the National Elections Commission's (NEC) threshold proposal, which seeks to increase the number of electoral districts from 73 to 87. According to IWL, the move is not only fiscally irresponsible, but also contradicts the 2022 National Population and Housing Census data and violates Article 80(d) of the Liberian Constitution, which mandates equal population distribution in the creation of electoral districts.

"The decision by the House of Representatives to approve 14 additional legislative seats is reckless, unsustainable, and dangerously detached from Liberia's current economic realities," IWL said. "There is absolutely no economic justification for increasing the size of the Legislature at this time."

IWL's strongest argument centers on the financial implications of the proposed expansion. The organization estimates that the creation of 14 new legislative seats--including salaries, benefits, operational allowances, district offices, security, vehicles, and staff--could exceed US$27 million over a single six-year term.

"At a time when hospitals lack essential drugs, schools remain overcrowded, civil servants go months without timely salaries, and the government itself is struggling to raise revenue, the idea of adding more lawmakers is extremely alarming," the group warned. "This decision prioritizes political ambition over national interest."

IWL noted that Liberia is already battling one of the highest governance costs in West Africa relative to the size of its economy. Expanding the Legislature, it argued, would significantly worsen the fiscal pressure on the country.

"Liberia cannot continue to allocate scarce financial resources to expand political positions while the population continues to suffer from poor service delivery," the statement added. "The Senate must not endorse this unnecessary financial burden."

Beyond the financial concerns, IWL insists that the NEC's threshold proposal is technically flawed and unconstitutional. The organization argues that the Commission failed to properly align its recommendations with the 2022 National Population and Housing Census, which provides the legal basis for setting electoral thresholds.

"The NEC's proposal does not reflect the updated population figures and therefore fails the constitutional test," IWL stated. "Article 80(d) of the Constitution is clear: electoral districts must be created in a manner that ensures equal representation based on population. There is no evidence that the creation of these 14 seats is grounded in demographic realities."

The organization further accused the House of Representatives of ignoring constitutional requirements and relying instead on political bargaining to determine representation.

"Representation in a democratic society cannot be based on negotiation or political convenience," IWL said. "It must be based on the Constitution, census data, and the principles of equality."

The watchdog organization is now urging the Liberian Senate--which is yet to vote on the threshold bill--to "act with integrity and responsibility" by rejecting the proposed expansion and ordering a full review of the NEC's threshold methodology.

"We call on the Liberian Senate to immediately discontinue all ongoing processes related to the creation of additional districts," IWL said. "The Senate must demonstrate leadership by preventing an unnecessary expansion that the country simply cannot afford."

IWL also urged Senators to consider the long-term implications of their vote.

"The people of Liberia expect their leaders to act in the national interest. Endorsing 14 new seats would represent a complete betrayal of fiscal responsibility and democratic governance," the group emphasized.

The proposal to expand the House has sparked intense debate among civil society organizations, economists, and ordinary citizens. Many Liberians worry that adding more lawmakers will increase public spending without improving governance or service delivery.

Several civil society groups have echoed IWL's concerns, with some describing the move as a "misplaced national priority." A Monrovia-based governance analyst, speaking on a popular radio program, called the expansion "a direct attack on the pockets of Liberians who are already overtaxed and underserved."

"Liberia is borrowing to survive," the analyst said. "So how can we justify borrowing money to pay for new lawmakers? This is an insult to the suffering population."

Public frustration is also rising on social media, where many young Liberians have criticized lawmakers for focusing on political restructuring instead of unemployment, rising food prices, and failing infrastructure.

Despite the growing backlash, neither the House of Representatives nor the NEC has issued a detailed explanation addressing the specific concerns raised by IWL and other watchdog groups. Supporters of the proposal argue--without providing data--that the new seats would improve representation in rapidly growing counties. However, IWL insists that such arguments are baseless without proper population-based analysis.

"There is no available data from the 2022 Census to justify this level of expansion," the organization stressed. "Any claim that the expansion improves representation must be backed by science, not politics."

IWL concluded its statement with a stern warning that expanding the Legislature could set a dangerous precedent and erode public confidence in Liberia's democratic institutions.

"If this proposal passes, it will signal that political interests supersede constitutional order and economic stability," the organization said. "Such a decision will deeply undermine the credibility of the Legislature and reinforce the perception that national resources are being used to satisfy political agendas."

The group maintained that halting the process is the most responsible route for the Senate.

"The Senate must protect the integrity of our democracy and the financial security of the nation," IWL insisted. "We cannot allow short-term political gains to destabilize Liberia'slong-term development."