Liberia: Lseza Welcomes Reaffirmation of MCC 2nd Compact for Liberia

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority's (LSEZA) Executive Chairman, Prince A. Wreh, has welcomed the reaffirmation of the Second Compact from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) for Liberia, describing it as a transformative milestone for the country's economic future.

Chairman Wreh noted that the Compact is expected to significantly strengthen the national enabling environment, particularly through targeted improvements in energy and infrastructure which are essential foundations for expanding Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country.

The Compact is poised to support increased private-sector investment activity, boost job creation, expand manufacturing and agro-processing, and move Liberia closer to a diversified, competitive, and investment-driven economy. These advancements will contribute to the creation of sustainable employment for Liberians across multiple sectors.

Earlier this year, the MCC assessment team held discussions with the Executive Chairman and senior management of LSEZA to examine the Constraints to Growth Analysis, review key challenges facing the Liberian economy, and explore how Special Economic Zones can contribute to building an investor-friendly climate.

During the visit, Ms. Carrie Monahan, Managing Director for Africa, described LSEZA's commitment to attracting investment as a "wonderful concept." She emphasized that Liberia is well positioned to attract investment and growth, adding that LSEZA presents a compelling case to encourage and draw the much-needed private-sector investment into the country.