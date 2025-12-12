Liberia: Yard-Liberia Leads 2025 16 Days of Activism Campaign With Calls for Stronger Action Against Online Digital Violence to Protect Women and Girls

Harbel — The Youth Alliance for Rural Development-Liberia (YARD-Liberia), in collaboration with the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) and the Siakeh Foundation, has launched a series of major activities in observance of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The organizations are calling for stronger national efforts to address the rising threat of digital violence targeting women and girls.

This year's commemoration is held under the global theme:, "Ending Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls," and the national theme, "Youth Empowerment, Accountability and Human Rights."

Miss Tracy Koryan, a sixth-grade student of CHRIDA Faith Foundation School in Dolo Town, emphasized the importance of the campaign in promoting gender equality, digital safety, and women's rights--especially as the world marks 30 years since the Beijing Declaration, a major milestone in the fight against all forms of violence against women.

The event, held on December 10, 2025 at the Women's Resource Center in the Harbel General Market, brought together students, school administrators, market leaders, civil society actors, and youth advocates for a full day of discussion and advocacy.

In separate statements, the Executive Director of YARD-Liberia, Dennis Kromah, and the organization's Computer Training Head, Prince Tehmeh, warned that digital abuse is increasingly undermining girls' access to education and participation in digital spaces--particularly in rural and underserved communities.

"Digital violence is not virtual--its impact is real. We must protect our girls by creating safer digital environments, promoting awareness, and ensuring accountability," Mr. Kromah stated.

They urged stakeholders to strengthen digital literacy programs, improve reporting mechanisms, and equip young women with tools to stay safe online.

Also speaking, Cedrick Q. Jones, YARD-Liberia's Program Officer, reiterated the organization's commitment to promoting digital safety and empowering young people to champion human rights in their communities.

He called for stronger collaboration among schools, community structures, and development partners to create safer online environments for women and girls.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), Felicia Gray expressed her agency support for school- and community-based initiatives addressing gender-based violence.

"We stand with YARD-Liberia and will continue to support efforts that protect not just women and girls, but our communities at large," Ms. Gray said.

The Siakeh Foundation also pledged continued collaboration with YARD-Liberia, emphasizing the importance of digital literacy and sustained community engagement.

leaders and students welcomed the training, noting its growing importance in an increasingly digital world.

"This training came at the right time. Our students are constantly online, and they need this knowledge to stay safe," a representative from Harbel Multilateral High School remarked.

Several schools and community-based organizations attended the program, including Harbel Multilateral High School, Mother Baindu Vah School System, Mother of Jesus Christ Catholic High School, St. Pius X Catholic High School, CHRIDA Faith Foundation, UT-YMCA High School and the Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran High School, among many others.