Liberia: Criminal Activities Take Over Ganta, Affecting Businesses

Ganta — Multiple reports reveal that since Superintendent Christopher Mansuo assumed leadership of the Ganta Police and Superintendent Larmie Mendin took charge of the Nimba County Police, crimes have escalated noticeably.

More than five armed robbery activities have occurred in Ganta City, Nimba County, leaving many shaken.

Residents, especially business owners, recount harrowing experiences of criminals forcefully entering their premises, stealing significant sums of money, motorbikes and other valuables.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Motorcyclists, who form a core part of the city transportation network, have particularly been targeted. Some have lost their bikes and tragically, some have even been killed in these criminal acts with no arrest made in the process.

One notable incident occurred on July 19 when Uncle Titus, owner of "Uncle T. Incorporated" Foreign Exchange Bureau on Ganta Main Street, was robbed of more than US$44,000 and over 3 million Liberian Dollars.

Despite the magnitude of the theft, no arrests have been made, further fueling anxiety among business owners. Motorcyclists voiced their frustrations with the current police leadership, describing the situation as deteriorating compared to previous commands.

They alleged that the police have failed to take firm action against criminals, blaming this inaction for emboldening wrongdoers.

Many feel the police have lost control and some call for changes in leadership to restore safety and order. The rise in nightly criminal activities has led to growing concerns among residents who now fear walking the streets of Ganta after dusk.

Motorcyclists claimed that criminal gangs effectively "control" the streets from as early as 7 PM, preying on pedestrians and travelers alike.

Superintendent Mansuo acknowledged the police force's logistical challenges, highlighting the lack of vehicles as a major obstacle to effective policing.

He explained that despite Ganta being a populous transit city, the police department operates with minimal resources. Currently, he rents a private motorbike with One Thousand Liberian Dollars to conduct night patrols, underscoring the dire situation.

Superintendent Mansuo confirmed the arrest of a notorious criminal known as "Network," who had robbed a traveler of 60,000 Liberian Dollars and gold.

This suspect was handed over to authorities in Sanniquellie, where the police reportedly sent several criminals for prosecution. He appealed to the government to provide vehicles and other essential equipment to enhance police operations, especially as the festive season approaches, when criminal activity tends to spike.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Community Calls for Change

Citizens and local observers expressed growing discontent with the current police leadership, calling for action to improve security and restore public trust. They lamented that despite the efforts of some officers, criminal activities continue unabated, affecting not only businesses but also everyday residents and travelers.

Chirs Dahn and Samuel Jackson, among others, urged government authorities to reconsider Superintendent Mansuo's position, citing frequent incidents where phones, motorbikes, and other possessions are stolen during early night hours with no meaningful police intervention in Ganta.