Liberia: UP Margibi Fundraising Chair Fofana Extols Partisans for Securing 5th Place At National Fundraising Rally

Kakata — The Margibi County Chairperson of the just-ended Unity Party (UP) Homecoming and Fundraising Rally, Ben A. Fofana, has praised partisans in the county for their overwhelming contributions to the party's membership and financial drive -- efforts that placed Margibi in the 5th position among the highest-contributing counties.

In an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa on Tuesday, Fofana commended membership card holders, non-card holders, sympathizers, and well-wishers for recognizing the importance of contributing toward the acquisition of the party's national headquarters.

He expressed satisfaction that the financial target set prior to the homecoming and fundraising program was achieved.

"Apart from Montserrado, Nimba, Lofa, and Bong Counties that are more financially viable and populated than us to come ahead of us is no issue; our county Margibi coming in 5th place within itself means our plan and execution were done with precision," he said

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fofana attributed the county's success to strong community mobilization among members, sympathizers, and well-wishers of the Unity Party who, he noted, believed in supporting a just cause.

He said the impressive level of support from Margibi residents demonstrates that the county remains strongly aligned with the Unity Party despite discontent over the limited number of government jobs available to partisans from the county.

Continuing, he stated, "There were ordinary partisans who contributed L$50, L$100, and even more, which accumulated to three-quarters of a million Liberian dollars. We are still awaiting the program committee to make a full disclosure at a later date."

"During the mobilization, our people said they have accepted that this is their party and whatever they are doing, they are doing it for themselves and not for the national chairman or even for me," Mr. Fofana disclosed.

He further revealed that the party has purchased and probated one acre of land for the future construction of its county headquarters. This achievement, he said, was made possible through the efforts of partisan Fred Wesseh and others, adding that the deed was presented at the National Homecoming and Fundraising event in Monrovia.