Liberia: High-Powered EU Delegation, Govt Officials Tour Greenville to Assess Energy Progress

Greenville — A high-powered delegation representing the European Union (EU) and key Government of Liberia (GoL) institutions, including the National Authorizing Office (NAO) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MoFDP) and the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), arrived in Greenville on Thursday for a comprehensive assessment of ongoing activities under the EU-funded Light Up South East Rural Electrification Project.

The visit marked a significant milestone in the county's long-awaited journey toward reliable, sustainable, and modern energy access. The joint mission sought to evaluate progress made so far, identify existing constraints, and discuss practical solutions to ensure the project stays on track.

The delegation began its visit with a working session in the Plank-Site Community, bringing together project contractors, county authorities, and community leaders. The discussions provided an open platform for stakeholders to highlight progress, raise concerns, and outline expectations for the next implementation phases.

Following the deliberations, the team conducted a field tour across several major project locations. These included the solar farm in Murrayville Township, the Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS)/Substation, located at the old LEC's Power House in New Kru Town, and the SRP hydro site, three critical components of the electrification initiative expected to significantly boost energy generation and distribution across Sinoe County.

During the inspection, Mr. Gerald Fuller, representing the European Union, emphasized the EU's commitment to seeing Greenville fully electrified.

"We are here to gain a deeper understanding of the progress and challenges the contractors are facing," he said. "Our goal is to determine how the EU can better support efforts to ensure reliable electricity reaches the people of Greenville."

Madam Martus Williams, Deputy Authorizing Officer of the NAO, stressed the importance of field engagement, noting that the government cannot remain in Monrovia while contractors carry the weight of implementation alone.

"As the contracting authority, we must also see firsthand the work being done. It is not enough to source and approve funding, we must also appreciate the realities on the ground," she remarked.

Samuel Nagba, Executive Director of RREA, highlighted the agency's long-term responsibility in sustaining the electrification effort.

"RREA will be responsible for ensuring that Greenville and other cities included under this project remain electrified well beyond construction. Being here helps shape our decisions for better outcomes," he explained.

Across Greenville, visible work is underway. Crews are planting electricity poles, completing structural works at the solar field, and advancing construction at the hydro plant. Technicians at each site briefed the delegation on timelines, technical hurdles, and next steps.

The EU-funded rural electrification project, jointly implemented by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and partner institutions, forms an essential piece of Liberia's national strategy to extend electricity to underserved regions, stimulate local economies, and support inclusive socio-economic development.

Once completed, the project promises to transform energy access in Greenville City. Households, small businesses, government offices, schools, and health facilities are expected to benefit from stable, cleaner, and more affordable power ushering in new opportunities for economic growth, education, and improved public services.