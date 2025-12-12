Liberia: CSO Working Group On Land Reform Launches 3rd Annual Newsletter

Monrovia — The Civil Society Organizations Working Group on Land Reform on Wednesday launched the 3rd Annual Edition of its National Land Governance Newsletter at the University of Liberia Auditorium on Capitol Hill, Monrovia.

The event brought together civil society leaders, government officials, development partners, students, and community representatives all united in their call for stronger land governance, inclusive implementation of the Land Rights Act and protection of vulnerable groups.

The launch highlighted powerful statements from key actors, including William Yarsiah, Executive Director of the National Association of Disabled Advocates (NADA); Dr. Mahmoud Solomon, Commissioner for Land Administration at the Liberia Land Authority (LLA); and Madam Florence M. Dorley, who delivered the official overview of the 2025 Newsletter.

William Yarsiah: "Disability Must Not Disqualify Anyone From Land Ownership"

In an emotional and compelling address, William Yarsiah, Executive Director of NADA, issued a wake-up call to policymakers and land sector actors, drawing attention to the systemic exclusion of persons with disabilities in land governance.

Yarsiah revealed that NADA's legally acquired land in Johnsonville has been sold multiple times, leaving the organization in dispute and causing donor partners some from Japan to withdraw promised support during COVID-19 due to confusion surrounding land ownership.

"As I speak, people are constructing buildings on our land under our organizational name. We are obtaining a sales order today to halt the work and address this matter legally. If we don't include persons with disabilities in practical land implementation, we will continue being sidelined," he said.

He emphasized that disability can affect anyone at any stage in life:

"From conception to death, anyone can become disabled. If we set the right precedent today, no one will lose land or identity because of disability tomorrow.

Yarsiah praised the newsletter for amplifying marginalized voices, and commended the Multi-Actor Platform (MAP) for enabling disability inclusion in national platforms:

"This newsletter is truly the voice of the voiceless. We are now part of conversations we were once excluded from."

In a personal anecdote, he disclosed that his own family once reluctant now entrusts him with managing his father's estate due to his leadership in disability advocacy.

He concluded by urging the LLA to establish a Disability Desk and reinforced the message that:

"Disability is not inability."

Dr. Mahmoud Solomon: "Land Security Is Impossible Without Civil Society Partnership"

Serving as Chief Launcher, Dr. Mahmoud Solomon, Commissioner for Land Administration, clarified his role within the Land Authority and commended civil society for maintaining pressure for transparency and reform.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the LLA Board of Commissioners and praised the Working Group's consistency in promoting inclusive, accountable land governance.

Dr. Solomon highlighted significant progress made by the LLA, including, Customary Land Formalization, ongoing efforts to resolve disputes that have persisted for 60-80 years, and support from UNDP's Peacebuilding Program to enhance community land governance.

He announced that the LLA will soon introduce a new official deed format featuring, multiple security features, electronic parcel verification, centralized issuance through the LLA, and In-house development with Swedish technical support, and Enforcement Against Fraud.

Dr. Solomon confirmed that the demand for a Disability Desk is under serious consideration and will be forwarded to the Board of Commissioners.

He warned that land tenure insecurity poses risks to Liberia's participation in global carbon markets:

"Without settled land tenure, carbon credits will have less value internationally. Land cannot remain overlooked in climate discussions."

Launching the newsletter, he noted: "Liberia cannot achieve sustainable development without land security and land security cannot be achieved without civil society participation."

Madam Florence M. Dorley: "This Newsletter Is a National Call to Action"

Delivering the overview of the publication, Madam Florence M. Dorley, a lead representative and spokesperson of the Working Group, described the newsletter as more than a publication--it is a national advocacy tool.

"Today's launch is a national call to secure customary land rights, promote inclusion, and strengthen accountability across the land sector."