Lesotho: IEC Cracks Whip On Rogue Parties

THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has deregistered five more political parties for failing to comply with the National Assembly Electoral Act of 2011.

This latest purge follows the delisting of four parties last week, bringing the total number of political organisations removed from the roll this year to 12. Lesotho now remains with 38 registered parties from the 65 which were registered in 2022.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Director of Elections, Advocate Mpaiphele Maqutu, emphasised the Commission's determination to enforce compliance without fear or favour.

Adv Maqutu said the affected parties were removed after failing to meet key statutory obligations required to maintain their registration status.

He urged political leaders to take compliance seriously to avoid suffering similar consequences.

"No party shall be spared if it does not comply," Adv Maqutu warned.

"We appeal to all leaders to ensure their parties adhere to the National Assembly Electoral Act."

The deregistered parties are:

the African Unity Movement (AUM) led by Gosene Djama

the Basotho Council for Economic Freedom (BCEF) led by Majakathata Thakhisi

the Basotho Liberation Movement (BLM) under 'Mapuleng Montši

the Lesotho Workers' Party (LWP) led by Rosa Lenea

the Lesotho Economic Freedom Fighters (LEFF) headed by 'Mamosuoe Motumi

"The IEC today deregistered five political parties for failure to comply with provisions of the National Assembly Electoral Act of 2011. This latest action follows the deregistration of four parties last week, bringing the total number of parties removed from the voters' roll this year to 12," IEC said.

The Commission noted that the deregistered parties cut across both longstanding and recently formed political organisations.

"This year's deregistration wave has seen the exit of both standing and newer parties. The Marematlou Freedom Party -- which had existed for 27 years -- was among those struck off earlier in the year, alongside the Basotho Democratic National Party (BDNP), led by Mr Pelele Letsoela, which had been registered for 19 years," the IEC stated.

The Commission stressed that the action was routine regulatory enforcement and not influenced by the impending departure of the current commissioners.

"The IEC continues to emphasise its mandate to uphold electoral integrity and ensure that all political parties meet the standards set out in electoral registration," the statement reads.