Eritrea Has Withdrawn Its Membership From IGAD

Eritrea has formally informed the IGAD Secretary General of its decision to withdraw from the Organization.

Eritrea's decision stems from, and is predicated, on the following poignant facts and events:

As it will be recalled, Eritrea played a pivotal role when IGAD was revitalized in 1993, and subsequently worked, in collaboration other Member States, for its transformation and effectiveness so that it would serve as the primary vehicle for enhancement of regional peace and stability thereby paving the ground for viable regional economic integration.

Unfortunately, over time and especially since 2005, IGAD has not only failed to meet the aspirations of the peoples of the region, but instead played a deleterious role becoming a tool against targeted Member States; particularly Eritrea. These unwarranted acts prompted Eritrea to suspend its membership in April 2007.

Eritrea re-activated its membership in IGAD in June 2023, hoping that the Organization would heed Eritrea's call for reform and rectify its past records. Regrettably, IGAD has and continues to renege on its statutory obligations thereby undermining its own relevance and legal mandate.

In the event, Eritrea finds itself compelled to withdraw its membership from an organization that has forfeited its legal mandate and authority; offering no discernible strategic benefit to all its constituencies and failing to contribute substantively to the stability of the region.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Asmara

12 December 2025