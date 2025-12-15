Eritrea Formally Withdraws From IGAD

Eritrea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally informed the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretary General of its decision to withdraw from the regional organization.

A Ministry press release issued on December 12, 2025, criticized IGAD for "failing to meet regional aspirations" and accused the eight-member bloc of operating as a tool against Eritrean interests.

Although Eritrea joined IGAD when it gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, Asmara suspended its membership in April 2007 and did not reactivate it until June 2023.

The Ministry statement says the country reactivated its membership in June 2023 with the expectation that IGAD would implement reforms and address issues raised by Eritrea, which Eritrean officials claim has not happened.

"IGAD has and continues to renege on its statutory obligations thereby undermining its own relevance and legal mandate," reads the statement.

Asmara's decision to leave the bloc in 2007 stemmed from similar grievances. At the time, the government of Isaias Afwerki opposed IGAD member states' support for Ethiopia's military intervention in Somalia to fight Al-Shabaab, arguing that the deployment violated Somalia's sovereignty and that IGAD failed to uphold the rights of a member state.

After Eritrea's withdrawal, IGAD and the United Nations accused Asmara of supporting armed opposition groups and Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

These allegations reportedly resulted in UN sanctions imposed in 2009, affecting Eritrea's relations with IGAD members and the wider international community. However, the sanctions were lifted nine years later, following political changes in Ethiopia in 2018 and the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

On November 15, 2018, the Executive Secretary of IGAD issued a letter expressing appreciation for the UN Security Council's decision to lift sanctions on Eritrea.

"The historic normalization of the relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea that ended the no-war no-peace situation between the two sisterly countries is going to have a very positive ramification in the region in terms of cooperation and also towards peace, security and stability," former Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim had written at the time.

Following Asmara's announcement of its withdrawal from the regional block again this week, IGAD has responded with a statement issued on Friday December 12, 2025.

"IGAD has taken note of the decision by the Government of the state of Eritrea to withdraw from the Organization, as communicated through a formal Note Verbale to the IGAD Secretariat," reads IGAD's statement.

IGAD recalls that Eritrea had self-suspended its participation in the Organization for nearly two decades before formally rejoining following the 14th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held in June 2023. On that occasion, Eritrea was unanimously and warmly welcomed back by all Member States, reflecting a collective commitment to inclusivity, regional solidarity, and renewed cooperation.

Since June 2023, IGAD notes with regret that Eritrea has not participated in IGAD meetings, programmes, or activities. Throughout this period, the Secretariat has exercised patience and goodwill, while remaining open and available for constructive engagement.

"IGAD further regrets that the decision to withdraw was taken without the submission of tangible proposals or engagement on specific institutional or policy reforms. The Organization has consistently remained open to dialogue through its established consultative mechanisms," reads the statement.

"In this spirit, the IGAD Secretariat will continue its outreach to the Government of the State of Eritrea and encourages it to reconsider its position and to fully rejoin the Organization in good faith, in order to advance shared objectives for peace, stability, and development across the region. IGAD remains firmly committed to its mandate of fostering regional cooperation, dialogue, and collective action for the benefit of the peoples of the Horn of Africa," adds the IGAD statement.