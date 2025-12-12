Nigeria: NCAA Steps in After Bird Strike Triggers Chaos At Abuja Airport

Over one hundred passengers were left stranded at Abuja's domestic airport after a bird strike forced flight cancellations, prompting the NCAA to oversee compensation and ensure airline compliance.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stepped in on Thursday after a bird strike on a United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) aircraft forced the cancellation of a flight and left over one hundred passengers stranded at the domestic wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu said the regulator acted quickly to prevent further escalation and restore order at the terminal.

"To avert further disaster at the domestic wing of the Abuja airport, my team and I needed to rush down to the terminal where I addressed the over one hundred passengers scheduled to fly Abuja-Owerri via United Nigeria Airline," he said.

The authority confirmed that the aircraft had suffered a bird strike, which made the cancellation unavoidable. However, delays in communication from the airline escalated tensions among passengers.

"Passengers became irate, and some of them, violent. One of them destroyed laptops belonging to the airline, assaulted their staff, and injured a FAAN AVSEC personnel," Mr Achimugu added.

Passenger Compensation

Mr Achimugu said he addressed passengers to explain why they could not fly and the available remedies. The airline agreed to provide affected passengers a 15 per cent discount on their next flight and reschedule the Abuja-Owerri travel for 10 a.m. the following day.

NCAA also instructed that an email confirming the arrangements be sent to passengers by 4 p.m.

"While taking questions from the initially agitated but now calm passengers, we did not deny the fault of the airline, even though the disruption was due to force majeure," he said.

The NCAA spokesperson noted that the Authority has regularly advised airlines to improve communication with passengers, particularly during the disruption-prone month of December, and confirmed it would monitor United Nigeria Airlines' compliance until all affected travellers reach their destinations safely.

Airline's Response

In a statement from its Corporate Communications Unit on Thursday, United Nigeria Airlines confirmed the cancellations, attributing them to the bird strike on one of its operating aircraft. The airline said the affected aircraft had been grounded for mandatory technical checks in line with safety protocols.

"As a result, and in strict adherence to our safety standards, the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for comprehensive inspection before returning it to service," the airline said.

The carrier appealed to passengers for patience and assured that its team was working to minimise disruptions and provide support, including rebooking assistance.

Aviation experts describe bird strikes, collisions between aircraft and birds during takeoff or landing, as a common operational hazard that can damage engines or critical components, leading to delays, cancellations, or inspections.

Globally, such strikes have occasionally contributed to major emergencies, including US Airways Flight 1549, which ditched in the Hudson River in 2009 after colliding with birds shortly after takeoff, a rare case where all 155 people on board survived.

In Nigeria, bird strikes are not isolated to the Abuja incident. Domestic carriers have reported multiple disruptions in recent years.

In early 2025, Air Peace grounded three of its aircraft within 24 hours due to bird strikes, forcing inspections and rescheduling while accommodating affected passengers. Between 2021 and 2022, aviation stakeholders reported at least 127 bird strike incidents across Nigerian airports, with Lagos among the major hotspots.

NCAA said its intervention was aimed at restoring order, ensuring passenger safety, and holding the airline accountable.

"Had the airline personnel addressed the customers in a transparent, timely manner, the chaos would have been averted. Having successfully handled this situation and restoring order at the terminal, we will monitor United Nigeria Airlines' compliance with the regulations until their customers have safely been brought to destination," Mr Achimugu said.