Ghana: President Appoints Deputy CEO for Cocoa Processing Company

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr. Osei Kwame Griffiths as the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations at the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC).

Mr. Griffiths is a senior IT and engineering professional with over 35 years of experience across Ghana and the United States. A decorated United States Navy combat veteran, he earned multiple commendations for technical excellence, leadership under pressure, and operational management.

He served as the founding National Director of IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), where he introduced advanced technology systems to improve party organisation and data management. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), leading the design and deployment of Ghana's current biometric identity system. Under his leadership, the NIA enhanced identity verification, secure data management, and cross-sector integration of national ID services.

Mr. Griffiths holds three master's degrees in Computer Information Systems from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, Public Administration from GIMPA, and Accounting and Finance from the University of Ghana, as well as a Postgraduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from KNUST.

His military education includes advanced electrical and electronic engineering specialisations at the U.S. Naval College of Engineering, where he graduated top of his class in all programmes. His decorated military career earned him numerous honours, including the National Defense Medal, Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism medals, the Excellence in Battle "E," and multiple letters of commendation.

In his new role at CPC, Mr. Griffiths will oversee operations, supporting efforts to enhance efficiency, scale production, and expand the competitiveness of Ghana's cocoa processing industry in international markets. The appointment takes immediate effect.