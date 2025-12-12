Ghana: CHRAJ Flags Rising Cyber Threats Against Children in Ghana

11 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cecilia Yada Lagba

The Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Dr. Joseph Whittal, has sounded the alarm over increasing cyber threats targeting children in Ghana. He highlighted that cyberbullying, online sexual exploitation, trafficking, and digital addictions are growing dangers that violate children's rights and threaten their well-being.

Dr. Whittal made the remarks in Accra yesterday while addressing students during a training on digital advocacy to mark the 2025 International Human Rights Day. The event, themed "Human Rights are Everyday Essentials: Child Rights in the Digital and Cyberspace in Ghana," was organised by CHRAJ in partnership with Spaces for Change to raise awareness and equip students with skills for safe online navigation.

While acknowledging the educational opportunities the digital space provides, Dr. Whittal cautioned that it also poses significant risks. He urged the integration of child-protection principles into national digital governance, school policies, household practices, and technology design. "Protecting children online is a shared responsibility. Parents, guardians, schools, tech companies, and community leaders must work together," he emphasized, stressing that digital platforms should uphold the same standards as the physical world.

Senior Investigator at CHRAJ, Mrs. Vida Akundikiya, underscored the government's responsibility to protect human rights, including digital rights, noting that these are an extension of fundamental rights such as education, privacy, health, and food.

Additionally, Mr. Terence Addey Adams, Chief of the Children Protection Digital Forensic Laboratory and Cybercrime Unit at the CID, warned of rising cyber threats targeting teenagers, including romance scams, cyberbullying, fake giveaways, and exposure to harmful content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

