Ghana: Govt Summons Israel Envoys Over Ill-Treatment of Ghanaian Travellers

The Government of Ghana has expressed strong protest and outrage over what it described as the "ill-treatment" of Ghanaian nationals at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel.

Since December 7, 2025, Ghanaian travellers have reportedly been targeted and subjected to inhumane and traumatic treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and copied to The Ghanaian Times, seven Ghanaian travellers were detained without justifiable cause. Among them were four members of a Parliamentary delegation attending the Annual International Cybersecurity Conference in Tel Aviv, who were released five hours later following diplomatic intervention. The remaining travellers were deported and have since returned to Ghana.

"Government of the Republic of Ghana wishes to express its strong protest and deplores the recent ill-treatment meted out to Ghanaian nationals travelling to Israel at the entry port of Ben Gurion International Airport," the statement said.

The statement added, "The Government of Ghana considers the actions of the Israeli authorities as unfairly targeting Ghanaian travellers and accordingly conveys its strong reservations against the humiliating treatment of our citizens at the Ben Gurion International Airport."

Highlighting the cordial relations Ghana and Israel have enjoyed for more than six decades, with considerable high volumes of unimpeded travel by citizens of both nations, the statement said, "this condemnable conduct by Israeli authorities is extremely provocative, unacceptable and inconsistent with our friendly historical relations."

To this end, the MFA announced it would summon officials of the Israeli Embassy in Accra to convey the government's "displeasure in the strongest possible terms."

Meanwhile, in retaliation, the Government of Ghana has deported three Israelis who arrived in Ghana earlier, a second release issued by the MFA stated.

"Following the ill-treatment and unjustified deportation of three Ghanaian nationals by Israeli authorities, the Government of Ghana has been compelled to retaliate by deporting three (3) Israelis who arrived in Ghana earlier today," the statement noted.

The government assured that it would continue to safeguard the dignity of its nationals as well as that of other foreigners in Ghana.