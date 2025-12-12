Ghana: GTA Tightens Standards for December in Ghana

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced efforts to strengthen transparency, stakeholder coordination, and service quality as preparations intensify for this year's "December in Ghana" activities.

The Authority noted that the expanded festive season continues to attract diverse visitors, including the Ghanaian diaspora and international tourists. It stressed the need for organisers and hospitality operators to meet required standards to sustain Ghana's growing global appeal.

This was made known in Accra on Monday during a media engagement on the "December in Ghana" programme, aimed at updating journalists on preparations for the festivities.

Addressing the gathering, the CEO of the Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, said the initiative has evolved into a multifaceted national attraction, drawing visitors for entertainment, culture, investment, family reunions, and heritage tourism. She emphasised that the GTA is working to ensure every aspect of the visitor experience, from event organisation to hotel service delivery, meets high levels of professionalism.

In a light moment, Ms. Houadjeto encouraged all Ghanaians to maintain a positive image during the festive season, noting that visitors appreciate the warmth and friendliness of the country's people. "It is all about memories and raising the image of the country," she said.

Ms. Houadjeto added that the Authority would soon hold a customer service roundtable for hotel owners to reinforce the importance of quality service delivery. The GTA also plans to produce reminder banners for hotels and engage operators on treating customers with respect, as the success of the festive season depends heavily on how visitors are welcomed.

The Director of International Affairs of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Annabelle McKenzie, emphasised that the programme extends beyond concerts to include community service projects, investment and business forums, cultural events, and repatriation activities.

She outlined the process of event endorsement, which involves a nine-step procedure requiring organisers to demonstrate alignment with the Black Star Experience, submit a security plan, provide evidence of experience in hosting events in Ghana, and ensure proper registration with relevant authorities such as the Ghana Cruise Authority for tour-related activities.

Ms. McKenzie added that the GTA conducts due diligence before a seven-member committee reviews proposals, which are either endorsed, rejected, or moved for further clarification. Approved events receive contracts and are added to the official calendar, which is marketed nationally and internationally.