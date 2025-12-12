Ghana: Flag-Raising Ceremony Held to Honour Fallen Police Officers

A flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony was held in Accra to honour twenty police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2025. The Police Memorial Day formed part of nationwide observances recognising the sacrifices of officers who died while performing lawful duties, whether during internal operations, international assignments, or peacekeeping missions.

Held under the theme "Remembering Our Fallen Heroes; Gone but Not Forgotten," the ceremony highlighted the courage and dedication of officers and underscored the inherent risks of policing. The solemn event was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, the Minister for the Interior Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, members of the Police Management Board, bereaved families, and traditional and Christian religious leaders.

The officers honoured included DSP Rosemond Asante Yeboah, who died in a road traffic accident while on duty at Mile 7 District; ASP Rasaki Yaya, shot in a friendly fire incident at Kpeshie MTTD; and Inspector Alfred Naamwinku Kuzaa, killed while on election duties in the Ashanti Region. Others were General Corporals Francis Abazeri and Jonas Nornaa, General Lance Corporals Stephen Kojo Kankam and Nicholas Aqualas Asangalisah, General Constables James Kofi Atie, Taylor Jessey Nii, Rockson George, John Kwabena Dogbey, Tigwe Bazen John, Thomas Boadu, Ebenezer Annan, Albert Appiah, Aboagye Gideon, and G/L/Cpl Emmanuel Kwoa Amoah, who passed away during high-risk operational training.

Six of the twenty officers had their names engraved on the Wall of Honour, reserved for those who perished in combat or adversarial action, while the remaining fourteen were inscribed in the Memorial Book of Honour, recognising officers who died performing lawful duties under non-combat circumstances.

During the ceremony, President Mahama laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ghana, signed the book of condolence, and interacted with bereaved families, offering words of comfort and solidarity. Wreaths were also laid by the Inspector General of Police and representatives of the bereaved families.