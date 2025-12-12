Ghana: Former Bogoso-Prestea Workers Demand Payment of Unpaid Benefits

11 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Prince ADDO FRIMPONG

Former employees of the Bogoso-Prestea Mine under Future Global Resources (FGR) have petitioned the government, urging Heath Goldfields Limited (HGL), the current operator, to settle outstanding entitlements. The workers submitted their petition to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, highlighting that hundreds of employees were laid off following HGL's takeover, pushing families into extreme poverty.

The petitioners claim that HGL has failed to pay salary arrears, provident fund contributions, end-of-service benefits, and other statutory dues. Convenor Gabriel Madobi noted that the company's silence on these issues has "deepened the hardship of already suffering workers." He added that several former employees have died without receiving their benefits, leaving widows and dependents in distress, while elderly and medically unfit workers who served the mine for decades now live in poverty.

The group questioned whether a proper financial assessment, due diligence, and independent proof of funding were conducted before HGL's takeover, warning that the current financial strain mirrors the challenges that led to FGR's removal. They accused HGL of defaulting on provident fund contributions, redundancy compensation, accrued leave, bonuses, and other statutory payments, despite written assurances provided on August 27 and October 6, 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The workers are demanding that the government compel HGL to pay all arrears, ensure compliance with regulatory obligations, and protect previously earned benefits for re-employed staff. Deputy CEO of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Emmanuel Kwamena Anymah, who received the petition, assured the workers that their concerns would be treated urgently. He described the minister as "an action man" committed to ensuring no worker loses their job and commended the employees for their peaceful demonstration, promising that the ministry would announce next steps after reviewing the petition.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.