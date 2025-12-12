Ghana: Former Bogoso-Prestea Workers Demand Payment of Unpaid Benefits

Former employees of the Bogoso-Prestea Mine under Future Global Resources (FGR) have petitioned the government, urging Heath Goldfields Limited (HGL), the current operator, to settle outstanding entitlements. The workers submitted their petition to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, highlighting that hundreds of employees were laid off following HGL's takeover, pushing families into extreme poverty.

The petitioners claim that HGL has failed to pay salary arrears, provident fund contributions, end-of-service benefits, and other statutory dues. Convenor Gabriel Madobi noted that the company's silence on these issues has "deepened the hardship of already suffering workers." He added that several former employees have died without receiving their benefits, leaving widows and dependents in distress, while elderly and medically unfit workers who served the mine for decades now live in poverty.

The group questioned whether a proper financial assessment, due diligence, and independent proof of funding were conducted before HGL's takeover, warning that the current financial strain mirrors the challenges that led to FGR's removal. They accused HGL of defaulting on provident fund contributions, redundancy compensation, accrued leave, bonuses, and other statutory payments, despite written assurances provided on August 27 and October 6, 2025.

The workers are demanding that the government compel HGL to pay all arrears, ensure compliance with regulatory obligations, and protect previously earned benefits for re-employed staff. Deputy CEO of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Emmanuel Kwamena Anymah, who received the petition, assured the workers that their concerns would be treated urgently. He described the minister as "an action man" committed to ensuring no worker loses their job and commended the employees for their peaceful demonstration, promising that the ministry would announce next steps after reviewing the petition.