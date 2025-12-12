Ghana: Okada Bill Laid Before Parliament to Regulate Commercial Motorbikes

The Minister of Transport, Mr. Joseph Bukari Nukpe, has submitted a bill to Parliament aimed at regularising the operation of commercial motorbike and tricycle riders, commonly known as 'okada'. The proposed legislation, laid before the House yesterday, seeks to amend the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) to provide for the use of motorbikes, tricycles, and quadricycles for commercial purposes.

The bill also intends to establish operational standards for commercial motorbikes and tricycles in the country, including requirements for seat belts, safety gear, and other safety protocols. Members of Parliament are expected to debate and review the proposed amendments to Act 683 in the coming sessions.

Once passed, the legislation will enable the government to repeal or modify relevant sections of the Road Traffic Act 2004 and the Legislative Instrument L.I. 2180, thereby legalising commercial motorbike transport under a regulated and licensed framework.

The bill aligns with the advocacy of President John Dramani Mahama, who during his 2020 and 2024 political campaigns pledged to legalise and regulate the commercial motorbike sector. President Mahama argued that the sector has become a significant source of youth employment and should be supported by the government rather than criminalised.