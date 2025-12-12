Ghana: Let Cool Heads Prevail in Our Parliament

The events that unfolded in Ghana's Parliament on Tuesday following the declaration of the Kpandai seat vacant were troubling, unnecessary, and deeply disappointing. What should have been addressed through calm, legal, and parliamentary processes instead descended into disorder, chants, and open disruption of proceedings.

This is not the democracy Ghanaians voted for, and it is certainly not the Parliament they deserve.

The Minority, clad in black in a show of protest, insisted that the declaration of vacancy was improper because a notice of stay of execution exists. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the Clerk's letter to the Electoral Commission. The Majority, on the other hand, made it clear they would not tolerate disruptions. The result was another regrettable clash on the floor of the House--an institution meant to symbolize maturity, national unity, and reasoned debate.

This is not the first time Ghana has walked this dangerous path. In 2020, a similar confrontation led to the deployment of the military into Parliament, an action widely condemned by lovers of democracy across the country and beyond. At the time, we all vowed: never again. Yet, barely a few years later, we are once again flirting with chaos.

Parliament is the heartbeat of Ghana's democracy. When disorder becomes normalized within its chambers, the entire nation suffers. The leadership of Parliament has both the authority and responsibility to manage disagreements firmly but fairly without allowing passions to override institutional integrity. Political disputes must never be allowed to degenerate into scenes that resemble a street brawl rather than a law-making assembly.

The Minority must be reminded that protest does not give license for disorder. There is a time, place, and lawful procedure for every grievance. If there are legal concerns about a declaration of vacancy, the courts remain the final arbiter. Disrupting parliamentary work weakens the very institution the Minority seeks to protect.

At the same time, the Majority must resist the temptation to use its numbers as a weapon of intimidation. Democracy is not about brute strength; it is about dialogue, compromise, and respect for opposing views. Majorities come and go, but the damage done to democratic culture can last for generations.

This is especially concerning at a time when public confidence in political leadership is already fragile. Only recently, during the vetting of Ministers, the nation watched in disbelief as public property was destroyed in the name of political protest. A committee was set up to investigate, but to date, no meaningful outcome has been communicated to the public. The silence only deepens public frustration and weakens trust in accountability.

We must ask ourselves a sobering question: Is this the example we want to set for our children? These young eyes are watching our Parliament. They are learning what leadership looks like, what disagreement looks like, and how power is exercised. If all they see is disorder, intimidation, and destruction, then we are grooming a future that mirrors the worst of our present.

Ghana's democracy has survived because of restraint, dialogue, and respect for institutions. Those values must not be sacrificed on the altar of partisan interest.

This is a moment for sober reflection. We call on the leadership of Parliament to act decisively to restore calm and discipline. We urge both the Minority and the Majority to temper their actions with wisdom and maturity. The work of Parliament--holding the executive in check, making laws for national development, and safeguarding the republic--must not be held hostage by political brinkmanship.

Ghana does not need noise; Ghana needs leadership. Ghana does not need chaos; Ghana needs consensus. And above all, Ghana needs a Parliament that inspires confidence, not fear. Let cool heads prevail for the sake of our democracy, our children, and the future of our nation.