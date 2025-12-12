Ghana: Atiwa East MP Calls for More Resources for RTI Commission

The government has been urged to commit more resources and funds to the Right to Information (RTI) Commission to enable it to perform its functions effectively and efficiently.

The call was made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East, Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, who emphasised the commission's crucial role in the fight against corruption. She noted that the information provided by the RTI Commission helps ensure accountability and transparency in both state and non-state institutions.

Mrs Osei-Asare made the appeal during the debate on the budget estimate for the commission on the floor of Parliament. She highlighted that the RTI Commission is instrumental in preventing illicit financial flows, which significantly impact national revenue. She added that the commission empowers citizens to demand information through official channels, reinforcing transparency and accountability.

However, the MP expressed concern that the GH¢20.4 million budget allocated to the commission was inadequate given the scale of its work. She explained that while GH¢1.6 million was earmarked for goods and services in the 2025 budget report, only 58 per cent of this amount had been released to date, hampering the commission's effectiveness.

Mrs Osei-Asare further noted that the commission's partnerships with local and international organisations were unsustainable without adequate government support. She stressed that the government should allocate sufficient resources to allow the commission to achieve its objectives rather than relying heavily on donor support.

The MP also pointed out that the proposed GH¢16 million for compensation in the 2026 budget estimate was insufficient, particularly in light of the government's 9 per cent salary increase. Additionally, she criticised the budget report for failing to outline penalties for 49 institutions that fell short of RTI standards following a recent assessment.

"Mr Speaker, it is not just about engagement; we also want enforcement such that when people fall short, there should be sanctions or penalties to bring them back on track," Mrs Osei-Asare emphasised.