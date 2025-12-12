Ghana: Veep Commends Girls' Brigade for 70 Years of Shaping Confident Women

The Girls' Brigade Ghana has celebrated its 70th anniversary with a colourful event in Accra, where the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, commended the organisation for decades of shaping girls into confident, committed, and responsible women.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President highlighted that the Girls' Brigade had grown from "very humble beginnings" into a strong and vibrant society, inspiring generations of young women. She applauded past and present leaders whose dedication had ensured the organisation remained active and relevant, noting that seeing members succeed at different stages of their lives demonstrated the impact of the movement.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang reminded the young girls and officers of the importance of hard work, emphasising that those who commit to serving God must be prepared to work with dedication. Drawing from Scripture, she encouraged them to remain true to the motto of serving, seeking, and following Christ, even when the journey becomes challenging. She added that following Christ may not always be easy, but it is a fulfilling and worthy path for all who embrace it.

The Vice President urged the girls to draw strength from the Gospel and remain committed to their calling as leaders who serve rather than seek to be served. She praised the Girls' Brigade for its diverse activities, including church service, community projects, clean-up campaigns, and other voluntary efforts that contribute to national development.

She further noted that the spirit of service demonstrated by the girls exemplifies true leadership, stating that leaders earn blessings and joy through serving others. Professor Opoku-Agyemang encouraged members and leaders to continue standing together and strengthening the bonds that have sustained the organisation for seven decades.

While acknowledging the accomplishments of the Girls' Brigade, she emphasised that the challenges facing girls in Ghana today make the organisation more relevant than ever. Issues such as low confidence, learning difficulties, early marriages, and other societal pressures continue to affect many girls. She called on parents and adults to reflect on their roles and accept responsibility for the factors that may hinder girls' growth and development.

BY AGNES OPOKU

SARPONG

