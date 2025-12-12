Nigeria: Family Counters Amakaeze's Claims, Says Obi Cubana Owes No Debt

A major twist has emerged in the dispute involving nightclub entrepreneur Obi Cubana and Rev. Chidiebere Amakaeze, as the clergyman's siblings have publicly disowned his claims, insisting that Cubana is not indebted to the family in any way.

In a viral video released on Thursday, five of the six surviving Amakaeze siblings defended the businessman, stating that he had consistently supported the family and met all financial obligations relating to the Wuse 2 property at the centre of the conflict.

Speaking for the family, Mr. Nwem Amakaeze, the immediate younger brother, said Cubana had "done more than one can imagine" and accused the eldest sibling, Rev. Chidiebere, of misrepresenting facts for personal gain.

"Let it be on record that Obi Cubana does not owe the Amakaeze family," he said. "We are six surviving children. Five of us are united; only our eldest brother chose to go his own way. Despite that, Obinna still pays him and even more."

Nwem alleged that Rev. Chidiebere had falsely portrayed himself as the sole representative of the family in dealings concerning the property.

He claimed the cleric fraudulently obtained a letter of administration in 2018 by swearing an affidavit identifying himself as the "only surviving next of kin and son" of their late father, Rev. Michael Nwobi Amakaeze. "There is no lie bigger than that," he said, describing his brother's move as "wickedness of the highest order."

He further accused the cleric of instigating prolonged conflict, including filing misleading petitions and spearheading social-media campaigns against Cubana.

According to him, "The information that Obi is trying to take somebody's property is not correct. Obi just said, 'I can settle today, but your siblings must have a share.' The problem is internal."

Their sister, Adaolisa Amakaeze, also defended the businessman in a separate video, stating that Cubana had long acted as caretaker of the property and paid rent accordingly.

"He is not owing and should not be forced out," she said.

The family's position follows the December 9 execution of an eviction order by Abuja court sheriffs at Plot 81, Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent -- formerly Cubana Lounge -- handing possession to businessman Collins Onwuzulike. Rev. Chidiebere had claimed to have sold the property to Onwuzulike for N2 billion, a claim now strongly contested by his siblings.