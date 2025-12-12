Ghana Education Service Releases Outstanding Feeding Grants to Schools

The Ghana Education Service has released all outstanding feeding grants for Special Schools across the country.

The funds cover the third term of the 2024/2025 academic year and the first term of the 2025/2026 academic year.

GES has also cleared all arrears owed Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools for perishables supplied between 29 July and 17 October 2025.

According to the Service, the money has been transferred into the accounts of all beneficiary schools.

Heads of Special Schools, SHS and SHTS have been asked to submit official receipts for the funds through their Regional Accountants to the Director General.

The Public Relations Unit in a statement noted that GES remains committed to supporting effective teaching, learning and inclusive education in the country.