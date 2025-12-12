Ghana: Police Arrest 41 in Joint Operation Against Illegal Forex Trade

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service has arrested 41 people in a joint operation with the Bank of Ghana to clamp down on illegal foreign exchange trading in parts of Accra.

The suspects, made up of Ghanaians, Togolese, Beninese and Nigeriens, were picked up on 9 December 2025 during operations at Tudu, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Airport and Osu.

Police recovered more than GHS 1.2 million, CFA 100,000, over NGN 3.3 million including amounts on an electronic money point machine and USD 5,105.

The Police noted that this is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on illegal forex trading, which began in August 2025. So far, 90 suspects have been arrested across the country.

Thirteen have already been charged and put before the Accra Circuit Court, while investigations continue into the remaining cases.

A similar operation carried out on 20 November at Osu Oxford Street and Kwame Nkrumah Circle also led to the arrest of 28 people.

They were granted police inquiry bail as investigations continue. Various amounts of Ghana cedis and foreign currencies were seized during that exercise.

The Police said all recovered cash has been secured and sent to the Bank of Ghana for safekeeping.

They reminded the public to conduct foreign exchange transactions only through licensed banks and authorized institutions, warning that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Service expressed appreciation to the Bank of Ghana for its continuous support in efforts to eliminate illegal forex activities.

By: Jacob Aggrey