Nigeria: Discos Metered 187,000 New Electricity Consumers in Two Months - Nerc

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) metered more than 187,000 new consumers in September and October.

The commission made this known in its latest Metering Fact Sheet released on its website in Abuja on Friday.

According to the commission, the factsheet shows how DisCos are progressing in closing the country's metering gap.

The report showed that 80,943 customers were metered in September, while 106,822 new meters were installed in October.

The report also showed a notable month-on-month increase, pushing the national metering rate from 55.37 per cent to 56.07 per cent.

"During the period under review, the number of active electricity customers rose slightly from 12.03 million to 12.07 million, while the total number of metered customers increased from 6.66 million to 6.77 million.

"Aba Power had a remarkable improvement, boosting its metering rate from 69.49 per cent in September to 78.20 per cent in October," it said.

The report showed that Eko and Ikeja DisCos maintained their positions as each sustained its metering rates above 84 per cent.

Also, Abuja and Ibadan DisCos recorded consistent meter additions, contributing to the overall increase in metering numbers.

The report, however, said that several DisCos still remained below the 50 per cent metering threshold.

"DisCos with metering rates below 50 per cent, include Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola," it said.