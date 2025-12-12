Nigeria: FCCPC Widens Probe to Curb 'Exploitative' Airfares On South-South, South-East Routes

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has expanded its investigation into what it suspects may be exploitative airfare practices on key domestic routes, particularly those serving the South-South and South-East, as end of year travel picks up.

The Commission said rising public complaints over sharp increases in ticket prices and what appears to be coordinated fare movements among some airlines prompted the widened review.

The inquiry now focuses on operators flying the affected routes, a statement issued by the commission on Friday and signed by its Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu noted.

Earlier in the year, Air Peace went to court to stop the Commission from examining its pricing template after the FCCPC launched a probe driven by widespread consumer complaints.

However, the commission stated that the ongoing investigation continues independently of the court case.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we are not a price control board. But the FCCPA 2018 empowers us to check the exploitation of consumers. When we receive petitions or where we find cogent evidence, we will not stand by and watch Nigerian consumers being exploited under any guise," the FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Mr Tunji Bello clarified.

The Commission noted that its mandate allows it to monitor economic conduct, investigate anti-competitive actions and protect consumers where market behaviour appears unfair or coordinated.

It added that while it does not set prices, the FCCPA places fair pricing at the heart of consumer protection and competitive markets, ensuring Nigerians are shielded from excessive, opaque or collusive fares.

"Given the arbitrary spike in airfares, the Commission is extending its review of pricing patterns, the basis for the increases reported by consumers, and any practices that could undermine fair competition. Where evidence confirms a breach of the Act, FCCPC will apply appropriate enforcement measures," the statement added.

The Commission said further updates on the aviation investigation would be released as findings develop.