Gambia: UDP Victory Is Victory of All Gambians - Lawyer Darboe

The leader and secretary general of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has declared that his victory come the 2026 presidential election is victory for all the people of The Gambia.

Lawyer Ousainu Darboe made this statement while speaking to a large crowd of UDP supporters at a meeting held yesterday at Essau village, Lower Niumi District, North Bank Region.

He also assured the people of Niumi that a UDP government would wipe off their tears, as his "2026 victory is the victory of all Gambians".

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lawyer Darboe yesterday started in earnest his nationwide tour as the 2026 presidential flag-bearer of the UDP.

The tour, which commenced on 11 December 2025, was welcomed by a massive turnout of party militants in the North Bank Region with a renewed commitment and support to the party leader for the 2026 presidential race.

The tour is part of the UDP's commitment to engage communities directly, listen to the concerns of Gambians across all regions, and share the party's vision for a democratic, prosperous, and united Gambia.

The Party Leader was accompanied by senior party officials, National Assembly Members, regional executives, youth and women leaders.

In his address to the people, Lawyer Darboe emphasised the importance of responding to the needs of farmers, adding that he will be introducing horticulture farming system for the people of Niumi if he wins the presidential race next year.

He further assured a provision of cold storage for the farmers of Niumi while urging supporters to vote UDP in the 2026 presidential election, adding that "UDP is the Party that can save the country from the current hardship Gambians are facing".

Darboe also noted that having potable water supply is the right of citizens, adding that "nobody should beg for water".

He also assured the people of Jinak community of provision of potable water in less than one year under the UDP government.

He promised that under his leadership, "all tax-payers will receive their medical treatment" in the country.

Speaking on term limits, Darboe further assured that under his leadership, no president will serve more than two terms.

The meeting also witnessed a presentation of over 100 youths from Upper Niumi who have defected to the United Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the tour continues to Kerewan, Ballangharr, Kunting village in Central River Region.

High Court denies 'notorious' jungler Sanna Manjang bail