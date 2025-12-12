Gambia: Nothing Can Stop Me From Running for 2029 Elections - - Sonko

The "Martyrs' Day", commemorating the victims of political violence that occurred between 2021 and 2024, provided Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko the opportunity to deliver a two-pronged speech: an urgent appeal for internal cohesion within the party and the government, and a firm demand for judicial reform.

Faced with rumors of tensions within the government, the Prime Minister directly addressed the internal disagreements with the Head of State, describing them as signs of vitality rather than threats. "There is indeed a disagreement, but it must not divide us," the political leader affirmed. He located the origin of these misunderstandings in a lack of consultation.

The Prime Minister called for the restoration of internal dialogue: "We must come together, discuss the country, the party, and listen to everyone's feelings." He reiterated that those who share the same goal must consult with one another.

Sonko urged his supporters to exercise restraint, warning them against verbal excesses and emotional outbursts. He emphasised that a disagreement is a call for better communication, not a rupture.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a gesture to strengthen cohesion at the highest levels of government, Sonko recalled the steadfastness and determination of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, whose name was sometimes met with jeers during the difficult times, sending a clear message to his supporters to preserve this unity.

"We often forget that those who lead today were also victims. We may be disappointed, but we must remain level-headed. Neither exaggerate in our praise nor distort reality when we disagree," he said, adding: "When we were facing adversity, his position was constant and resolute. We must not forget that now. If I had taken a different path, you would have been the first to call me to order. We have accomplished a great deal, and we will continue to do so, but without giving the impression that nothing has been achieved."

Addressing the palpable frustration among the victims' families, Ousmane Sonko reaffirmed his party's "ethical stance". The Prime Minister reminded everyone that the Pastef party has the means to seek revenge, but it chooses the path of justice: "We have the means to take revenge [...] but we will never take that path."

He emphasised that Pastef demands justice be served, but "according to the rules". He warned against the exploitation of frustrations by opponents, which could compromise the movement's cohesion.

Sonko reassured the victims, stating that "no one can prevent" justice from being served. He reiterated that the State, through decisions made in the Council of Ministers, is committed to ensuring fair and transparent support for the martyrs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice: A Priority Project and Inherited Trap

Ousmane Sonko identified the current state of the justice system as the primary source of delays and frustration, emphasising the urgency of reform. "We have inherited a country trapped in every area, and especially in the justice system," he declared. He explained that as long as the judicial system remains contaminated, even well-intentioned authorities will be unable to act swiftly.

The Prime Minister called for changes within the judiciary, saying: "Some magistrates must be replaced. We need serious, competent, and patriotic magistrates." He clarified, however, that these transfers and appointments fall under the purview of the High Council of the Judiciary, and not solely the decision of the Minister of Justice. He reiterated that seeking justice for victims requires methodical investigations to prove abuses, orders, and cover-ups, warning against unrealistic expectations of instant judicial decisions.

Ousmane Sonko concluded by calling for patience and support. He positioned judicial reform as the crucial step for the country's stability and the restoration of citizens' trust, thus ensuring that the martyrs' sacrifice would not have been in vain.

Regarding the 2029 presidential election, he said: "I will be a candidate in every election in this country if I want to. No one can stop me." He then announced the imminent resumption of his political campaigns.