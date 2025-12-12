Gambia: Juka Jabang Honoured With GWCC Lifetime Achievement Award

Mrs Juka Jabang, a pioneering figure in The Gambia's civil service and a long-serving advocate for women's empowerment, was on Friday honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Gambia Women's Chamber of Commerce (GWCC). The award was presented during a ceremony held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

Speaking before ministers, UN officials, colleagues, family and friends, Mrs Jabang delivered a moving acceptance speech reflecting on nearly 40 years of public service; a journey she described as anchored in integrity, resilience and commitment to national development.

Mrs Jabang, who joined the male-dominated Gambian civil service in 1976, said she never imagined that her "modest contribution" would one day receive such meaningful recognition.

"True service is not measured by titles or the number of years spent in office," she said. "It is measured by the integrity we uphold, the lives we touch, and the institutions we strengthen for future generations."

She dedicated the honour to the generation of trailblazing Gambian women who came of age before independence, women who broke barriers, and challenged norms at a time when opportunities for girls were scarce. She gave credit to her late parents for giving her the gift of education, describing herself as a hardworking girl who "fell in love with learning" and found encouragement from her teachers.

Reflecting on her decades of service in administration, policy development, capacity building, research and consultancy, Mrs Jabang said her work was shaped by the many Gambian women she encountered: students, mothers, public servants and entrepreneurs who carried families and institutions "on their shoulders," often while facing structural inequalities and cultural barriers.

"When you empower a woman, you uplift an entire nation," she declared. "This award is not just a personal achievement but an accolade for all girls who dared to dream and all the women who worked twice as hard for half the recognition."

Addressing young women entering the civil service, she encouraged them to step forward with confidence and purpose.

"Do not shrink yourselves. The spaces you step into were not always open," she said. "Your voice is crucial for national development. Every document you review, every project you design, every citizen you support is an opportunity to strengthen our democracy."

Mrs Jabang expressed deep gratitude to her family for their unwavering support throughout her career, saying she remains "passionately indebted" to them.

She also paid tribute to the Gambian people, describing service to the nation as "the honour of my life."

"Our nation moves forward when every girl can learn, when every woman can lead, and when every citizen regardless of gender can fully contribute to national development," she stated.

As she accepted the award, Mrs Jabang reaffirmed her ongoing commitment to advancing women's empowerment, noting that the work does not end with retirement.

"Empowering girls and women is a lifelong mission," she said. "And I remain dedicated to supporting that journey in every way I can."

The ceremony concluded with applause from dignitaries and attendees who celebrated her decades-long legacy of leadership, advocacy and service.

