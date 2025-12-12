Nigeria: Bayelsa Deputy Governor Collapses, Rushed to Federal Medical Centre

11 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Tension gripped Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Thursday after Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm while the deputy governor was in his office, prompting an emergency response. Eyewitnesses described him as being in a serious condition when he was taken to the hospital's emergency unit.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo is currently stabilized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at FMC. No official statement has been released regarding the cause of his health scare, but sources suggest it may be related to a cardiac emergency.

A source close to the deputy governor noted his demanding schedule, saying, "He's a workaholic; he should find time to rest."

Security operatives have cordoned off the hospital, and top government officials have visited to express concern. Attempts to reach the deputy governor's media aide, Mr. Doubara Atasi, for comment were unsuccessful. However, sources at the hospital told our correspondent that Ewhrudjakpo is receiving the best possible care and is stable.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.