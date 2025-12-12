Nigeria: Bayelsa Deputy Governor Collapses, Rushed to Federal Medical Centre

Tension gripped Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Thursday after Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm while the deputy governor was in his office, prompting an emergency response. Eyewitnesses described him as being in a serious condition when he was taken to the hospital's emergency unit.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo is currently stabilized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at FMC. No official statement has been released regarding the cause of his health scare, but sources suggest it may be related to a cardiac emergency.

A source close to the deputy governor noted his demanding schedule, saying, "He's a workaholic; he should find time to rest."

Security operatives have cordoned off the hospital, and top government officials have visited to express concern. Attempts to reach the deputy governor's media aide, Mr. Doubara Atasi, for comment were unsuccessful. However, sources at the hospital told our correspondent that Ewhrudjakpo is receiving the best possible care and is stable.