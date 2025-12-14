West Africa: At Ecowas Session, W'african Ministers Express Concern Over Spread of Violent Extremism, Unconstitutional Changes of Govt

Abuja — The 95th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States Council of Ministers ended at the weekend with the ministers expressing worries over the spread of violent extremism in the Sahel, the circulation of small arms, transnational organised crime, maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, and the continued occurrence of unconstitutional changes of government.

The meeting, held from December 10 to 12 in Abuja, was chaired by Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Kabba. It examined key challenges confronting West Africa.

In his closing remarks, Kabba said the deliberations also examined political developments in several member-states and their implications for democratic governance, adding that Sierra Leone supported ECOWAS's position that constitutional order, democracy, and the rule of law should remain central to the bloc's agenda.

"During our discussions, we confronted with precision the key issues shaping our region's trajectory. Among other issues, we examined the ongoing security threats that jeopardise stability in parts of our area, including violent extremism in the Sahel, the spread of small arms, transnational organised crime, maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, unconstitutional regime changes, economic integration, and climate change.

"These threats, though challenging, are not impossible to overcome. Our discussions confirmed that ECOWAS's strength lies in our unity, solidarity, and ability to deploy both diplomatic and operational measures to safeguard and advance our shared peace and security framework.

"We also reflected deeply on the political situations in some member states and their impacts on democratic governance in the region. Sierra Leone remains fully committed to ECOWAS's goal of a region where democracy, constitutional order, and the rule of law are non-negotiable principles," he said.

Economic integration was a key focus, with ministers stressing the need to accelerate regional initiatives, including the ECOWAS single currency, the free movement of persons, and the Customs Union.

Kabba noted that global economic uncertainty had made it more urgent for West African states to boost intra-regional trade and reduce structural vulnerabilities.

Humanitarian and climate-related challenges were also discussed. Ministers examined issues of food insecurity, displacement, health emergencies, and climate shocks, agreeing that these required coordinated regional responses, including stronger early-warning systems and improved preparedness for vulnerable communities.

"Our discussions on economic integration were equally inspiring. We emphasised the need to accelerate the implementation of key regional initiatives, including the ECOWAS single currency, free movement protocols, and the Customs Union.

"In a global environment characterised by economic uncertainties, our collective resilience relies on reducing structural vulnerabilities, increasing intra-regional trade, and promoting a competitive and integrated West African market.

"Our discussions on humanitarian issues and climate-related vulnerabilities also revealed an important truth: the challenges in our region are interconnected. Whether addressing food insecurity, displacement, epidemics, or natural disasters, we must adopt a coordinated and proactive approach," Kabba said.

At the end of the session, Kabba said the council had developed recommendations to be submitted to the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

"It is now our duty to maintain the momentum we have built here by implementing agreed decisions, coordinating among our national and regional institutions, and keeping communication open as we face new challenges," he added.

He also acknowledged the role of the ECOWAS Commission, permanent representatives, conference secretariat, and interpreters in facilitating the meeting, and thanked Nigeria for hosting the session.

West Africa continues to face political instability and security challenges, with several ECOWAS member states experiencing coups, attempted coups, and fragile political transitions.

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso remain under military-led administrations, while Guinea-Bissau recently joined the group following a military intervention. An attempted coup in the Republic of Benin was also recently foiled, further highlighting the fragility of democratic governance across the region.