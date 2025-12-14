Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Countdown - Osimhen, Bassey, Chukwueze, Iwobi Sign Off in Style

From Istanbul to the Premier League, Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi all left their mark.

Nigeria's Super Eagles stars ensured they arrived at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with momentum, confidence and form, delivering statement performances in their final club outings before reporting for national duty.

From Istanbul to the Premier League, Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi all left their mark, reminding Africa that Nigeria are not just contenders in name, but a team peaking at the right time.

Osimhen roars as Galatasaray tightens their grip

In Turkey, Victor Osimhen once again underlined why he remains Nigeria's most feared export. The striker was on target as Galatasaray swept aside Antalyaspor 4-1, reinforcing their status as Super Lig leaders and sending a clear message to AFCON rivals.

Galatasaray wasted no time asserting control. Leroy Sané opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before Roland Sallai doubled the advantage just four minutes later. With the game already tilting heavily in the hosts' favour, all eyes turned to Osimhen, and he delivered.

In the 56th minute, the Nigerian striker produced the moment of the night. Latching onto an exquisite pass from Yunus Akgün down the left, Osimhen drove into the penalty area and unleashed a thunderous strike from an almost impossible angle, blasting the ball into the net for Galatasaray's third.

Antalyaspor managed a late consolation, but Mauro Icardi came off the bench to seal the win with a fourth goal. The victory pushed Galatasaray's tally to 39 points, keeping them firmly on top of the league, and Osimhen firmly in rhythm ahead of AFCON.

Fulham trio punish Burnley as Nigerians shine in England

In England, Nigeria's influence was just as decisive. Fulham inflicted a seventh straight Premier League defeat on Burnley, with Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi all playing key roles in an entertaining 3-2 away victory.

Harry Wilson was the architect early on, delivering a low corner that somehow evaded Burnley full-back Quilindschy Hartman, allowing Emile Smith Rowe to turn in from close range. Burnley responded through Lesley Ugochukwu, briefly threatening a comeback.

But Fulham regained control just after the half-hour mark, and Nigeria was at the heart of it. Wilson's fine control and delivery found Calvin Bassey completely unmarked, and the defender made no mistake, heading home uncontested to restore Fulham's lead.

Wilson then capped his performance by making it 3-1, guiding a classy finish into the far corner after being picked out by Samuel Chukwueze, whose pace and movement continued to trouble Burnley's backline.

Oliver Sonne pulled one back late on for the hosts, but it was too little, too late. Bassey and Chukwueze both completed the full 90 minutes, while Alex Iwobi was withdrawn in the 79th minute for Saša Lukić after another industrious display in midfield.

Ademola Lookman and Semi Ajayi were also on the winning sides as Atalanta overcame Cagliari 2-1 in the Italian Serie A.

Hull City also roared to n impressive 3-1 away victory over Millwal in the Championship.

All eyes now on the Eagles

With club duties wrapped up, the Super Eagles contingent will now turn their full attention to national business. The players are set to report to Nigeria's AFCON training camp in Cairo on Monday, 15 December.

A high-profile friendly against hosts Egypt follows on Tuesday, before the team flies out to Fès, Morocco, where all of Nigeria's Group C matches will be played.

Drawn alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, the three-time African champions will open their campaign on 23 December against Tanzania, armed with confidence, form, and a squad full of players arriving at the tournament on the front foot.

If these final club performances are anything to go by, Nigeria are not going to Morocco to make up the numbers. They are going with purpose.