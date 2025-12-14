Nigeria: Europe-Based Hostinger Launches in Nigeria With Ai Tools

Hostinger, a Lithuania-based web hosting and website-building company, has launched operations in Nigeria, targeting small businesses and entrepreneurs with AI-powered tools and local currency payments.

The company will offer website hosting, domain registration, and website-building services, alongside an AI assistant designed to automate tasks such as content creation, website setup, and e-commerce management. Nigerian customers can pay in naira, removing a key friction point for businesses that rely on local payment methods.

The move comes as Nigeria's digital economy continues to expand, contributing about ₦7 trillion to gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2025. The country is home to more than 39 million micro, small, and medium enterprises, many of which still operate offline or rely on social media due to high costs, limited digital skills, and infrastructure gaps.

Hostinger said its tools are designed to reduce those barriers by simplifying website creation and management. Users will have access to Hostinger's website builder, WordPress hosting, virtual private servers, and AI products such as Hostinger Reach for email marketing and Hostinger Horizons for building websites and web apps.

Hostinger joins a competitive Nigerian market that already includes local and regional hosting providers serving small businesses and freelancers.

Nigeria has become a priority market for global digital service providers as small businesses look for cheaper and simpler ways to move online. While social media remains the primary digital channel for many entrepreneurs, websites are gaining importance for payments, credibility, and customer management. Hostinger's entry highlights how AI is reshaping web hosting. By automating tasks that once required developers, hosting companies are positioning themselves as full business tools rather than infrastructure vendors. This approach could appeal to Nigerian SMEs that lack technical staff but want to sell online, manage customers, and market their products digitally. Local currency pricing is another factor shaping competition. As foreign exchange costs rise, global platforms that support naira payments may gain an edge over international rivals that bill in dollars. The launch also raises pressure on local hosting firms to improve automation, support, and pricing as Nigeria's online economy grows.