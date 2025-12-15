Nigeria: Why Okoye, Moffi, Arokodare, Others Were Left Out of Super Eagles' Afcon Squad

Fresh details have emerged regarding the decision of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to omit several high-profile players, including goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and forward Terem Moffi, from Nigeria's final 28-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to information obtained by OwnGoalNigeria.com, Okoye's exclusion was the result of internal deliberations following his stance on playing time.

The Udinese goalkeeper was widely expected to compete with Stanley Nwabali for the starting role but was absent from the list released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

A member of Chelle's backroom staff revealed that Okoye made it clear he would only be available for the tournament if guaranteed the first-choice position.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The coaching crew, however, reportedly rejected such conditions, with Chelle insisting that all players must earn their place through competition.

Udinese also communicated their position to the NFF, indicating that the club was unwilling to release Okoye for the tournament if he was not assured of a starting role, citing concerns over losing him for up to three weeks without regular playing time.

With no guarantees offered, Chelle opted to include Francis Uzoho, who had been on standby, while maintaining confidence in Stanley Nwabali, who has since been declared medically fit.

Terem Moffi's omission was attributed to concerns over his mental readiness for the tournament. Sources indicated that the striker has been affected by recent incidents involving supporters of his French club, including an attack at the team's training ground. Chelle is said to believe the forward requires time to stabilize his situation, particularly after expressing his desire to leave the club during the January transfer window.

In the case of Tolu Arokodare, the decision reportedly stemmed from limited playing time and performances that failed to convince the coaching staff. Chelle was not fully satisfied with the striker's displays against Rwanda in Uyo and earlier during the Unity Cup in England.

Instead, the coach opted for Paul Onuachu, citing his experience and current form with Trabzonspor in Turkey, where he is enjoying a prolific run and sits among the league's top scorers.

Similarly, Uche Chrisantus was left out after failing to impress during Nigeria's World Cup qualifier against South Africa. His situation has been compounded by difficulties settling at Premier League side Crystal Palace, factors that influenced Chelle's final selection decisions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin final preparations for AFCON in the coming days as Chelle looks to assemble a squad he believes is fully committed, mentally prepared, and competitive across all positions.