Nigeria: NFF President Denies Meddling in Super Eagles Afcon Squad Selection

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau has publicly dismissed claims that the federation influenced head coach Eric Chelle's final squad selection for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle recently narrowed his provisional 54-man list down to 28 players, a decision that sparked criticism and accusations that high-ranking NFF officials had pushed for the inclusion of certain individuals.

In an interview with former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami on Eagle 102.5 FM, Gusau cautioned against such rumors. He described the current information environment as "highly polluted" and pointed to the widespread presence of agents attempting to sway perceptions.

"I will never tell a coach to pick this player or that player," Gusau stated firmly. "Since becoming President, I have never even stayed in the same hotel as the national team during camps. I make a conscious effort not to be a distraction to the technical crew."

Gusau urged the public to be wary of unfounded allegations, particularly those circulating on social media, and reaffirmed his commitment to allowing the coaching staff independence in sporting decisions.